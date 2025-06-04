Verkkokauppa Oyj - Managers' Transactions Samuli Seppälä

Verkkokauppa Oyj - Managers' Transactions Samuli Seppälä
Oyj MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 04 June 2025 at 14:00 EESTOyj has received a notification from Samuli Seppälä, Oyj's Board member, of a transaction made with Oyj's financial instrument, according to the Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation. Detailed information about the transaction is given hereunder.
Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Samuli Seppälä
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Oyj
LEI: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 110905/4/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-06-03
Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE LIIKETOIMET (XOFF)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000049812
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 5149 Unit price: 2.7227 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 5149 Volume weighted average price: 2.7227 EUR
More information:
Klaus Korhonen, Head of Legal
...
Tel. +358 50 32 555 28
