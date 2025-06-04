Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Verkkokauppa Oyj - Managers' Transactions Samuli Seppälä


2025-06-04 07:01:25
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Samuli Seppälä

Oyj MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 04 June 2025 at 14:00 EEST

Oyj has received a notification from Samuli Seppälä, Oyj's Board member, of a transaction made with Oyj's financial instrument, according to the Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation. Detailed information about the transaction is given hereunder.

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Samuli Seppälä
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Oyj
LEI: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 110905/4/4

____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-06-03
Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE LIIKETOIMET (XOFF)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000049812
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 5149 Unit price: 2.7227 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 5149 Volume weighted average price: 2.7227 EUR

Oyj

More information:
Klaus Korhonen, Head of Legal
...
Tel. +358 50 32 555 28

is an e-commerce pioneer that stands passionately on the customer's side. accelerates the transition of commerce to online with Finland's fastest deliveries and ultimate convenience. The company leads the way by offering one-hour deliveries to more than 1.7 million customers, a winning assortment and probably always cheaper prices. Every day, the company strives to find more streamlined ways to surpass its customers ́ expectations and to create a new norm for buying and owning.

was founded in 1992 and has been online since day one. The company's revenue in 2024 was EUR 468 million and it employs around 600 people. is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.


MENAFN04062025004107003653ID1109635210

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search