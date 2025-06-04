Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection Recently Hosted Its Partner Appreciation Night A Celebratory Evening Honouring Its Trusted Partners

Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection is proud to announce the successful conclusion of its inaugural edition of its Partner Appreciation Night event, an exclusive evening dedicated to honouring the collaboration, excellence, and long-standing commitment of its most valued partners. Having taken place on Thursday, May 29th, this invitation-only gathering was held at the Executive Lounge on the 30th floor of V Hotel Dubai, Curio Collection by Hilton, offering panoramic views of the Dubai skyline and a setting worthy of celebration.

Created as a heartfelt gesture of appreciation, the recent Partner Appreciation Night was a refined evening where professional bonds were recognised and future partnerships were inspired. Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection continues to build on its legacy of fostering authentic, strategic relationships across the hospitality industry, and this special evening brought that ethos to life in unforgettable style.

Soufiane El Allam, Complex Operations & Commercial Director, Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection, added,“Success in hospitality is never a solo act-it's a symphony of partnerships, passion, and performance. Partner Appreciation Night is our tribute to those who help us turn ambition into achievement, day after day. Together, we're not just setting standards-we're redefining them.”

Running from 7 PM to 10 PM, the event was designed to reflect the exceptional standards upheld by the collection's three iconic properties, namely Al Habtoor Palace Dubai, Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City, and V Hotel Dubai. The night included highlights that celebrate the power of collaboration, from a dynamic networking atmosphere to memorable moments shared amongst key industry stakeholders.

Guests were also treated to a culinary journey, curated by the city's most beloved dining destinations, on the night. Signature creations from ZOCO, Ribs & Brews, World Cut Steakhouse, and BQ were paired with carefully crafted beverages in partnership with Patrón Tequila. An eclectic array of live music and dance entertainment, complemented by energetic DJ sets completed the evening's sophisticated ambience, ensuring a festive mood from start to finish, all set against a glittering Dubai skyline.

The event was further an opportunity to celebrate the recent accolades that have been received across the complex. Some of the awards and recognitions include Al Habtoor Palace being awarded the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star Rating for 2025 and being recognised by Preferred Hotels & Resorts as Hotel of the Year with the 2025 Preferred Awards of Excellence. Meanwhile, Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City earned the distinction of being named the #2 Top Meeting Hotel in the Middle East & Africa by Cvent. These milestones not only reflect the exceptional standards upheld across the collection but also reinforce the value of strong, collaborative relationships that drive shared success and sustained industry leadership.

Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection is a prestigious trio of luxury hotels, Al Habtoor Palace Dubai, Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City, and V Hotel Dubai, offering an exceptional blend of elegance, comfort, and experiential hospitality in the heart of Dubai. Together, they create a dynamic lifestyle destination along the Dubai Water Canal, known for world-class dining, entertainment, and bespoke service. V Hotel Dubai, Curio Collection by Hilton, where the event will take place, stands out for its bold design, avant-garde suites, and vibrant social energy, making it the perfect setting for unforgettable occasions.

This celebration reaffirms Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection's ongoing efforts to recognise the dedication of its partners and continue to innovate in the ever changing landscape of Dubai's hospitality scene. It was an incredible evening where achievements were honoured, relationships were deepened, and the spirit of mutual success was celebrated in style.

Tags#Al Habtoor City Hotel