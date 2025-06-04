Policy Pathways To Launch 'Uncounted': A National Civilian-Led And Civilian-Reported In-Custody Death Database

Uncounted Flyer

Dr. D. Pulane Lucas, left, mother of the late Stanley Wilson Jr. Stanley died on February 1, 2023, in the custody of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department but his death remains uncounted in LASD's in-custody death online database.

Uncounted is inspired in part by the book Death in Custody: How America Ignores the Truth and What We Can Do about It written by Roger A. Mitchell Jr., MD, and Jay D. Aronson, PhD

Launch Date: Friday, June 6, 2025 Time: 9:00 AM PT /12:00 PM ET Remote Access

- Dr. D. Pulane Lucas, President and CEO of Policy PathwaysRICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On Friday, June 6, 2025, Policy Pathways will officially launch "Uncounted"-a national, civilian-led and civilian-reported database for collecting information on in-custody deaths in the United States. The launch will kick-off with an online information session held on Zoom on Friday, June 6, 2025, at 9:00 AM PT /12:00 PM ET.Uncounted is a groundbreaking online in-custody death reporting initiative created to address the thousands of lives that are lost in law enforcement custody – particularly deaths that are never recorded. On February 1, 2023, Stanley Wilson Jr. -a former NFL player and the only son of Policy Pathways President & CEO Dr. D. Pulane Lucas -died while in the custody of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. His death has not been publicly recorded in official state or county in-custody death databases according to California Assembly Bill 2761, which took effect on January 1, 2023.Uncounted is a civilian-driven digital platform that enables anyone-family members, medical personnel, correctional staff, EMS professionals, or concerned citizens-to submit reports of in-custody deaths anonymously or by name at any time. Reports of past in-custody deaths that occurred prior to the launch of Uncounted are accepted. Uncounted operates independent of law enforcement and governmental agencies and is committed to upholding transparency, dignity, and justice.Uncounted responds directly to the failures of the federal Death in Custody Reporting Act (DCRA), which despite its mandates, remains poorly enforced. In 2021 alone, nearly 1,000 in-custody deaths went unreported, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office. These failures deprive Congress, policymakers, and the public of essential data to identify patterns and prevent further deaths.Attendees at the launch event will include:.Dr. D. Pulane Lucas, Founder of Uncounted and President & CEO, Policy Pathways.Academic and Policy Experts on the DCRA and custodial accountability.Community Organizers and advocates for criminal justice reform.Impacted Family Members of individuals who died in custodyUncounted offers a solution rooted in civic responsibility, compassion, and data integrity. The portal-available at and incustodydeathreportform-is open to the public and seeks to ensure that no death in custody goes unreported, unnamed, or unnoticed.________________________________________Mission of UncountedTo bring visibility, accuracy, and transparency to in-custody deaths across America through a civilian-powered reporting platform that empowers individuals and families in rural, urban, and suburban communities to document what official systems fail to acknowledge.Vision of UncountedA future in which every death in custody is counted, investigated, and used to inform systemic reforms that prevent needless loss of life behind bars or while detained, under arrest, or in the process of being arrested, or en route to being incarcerated or hospitalized.Why Uncounted Matters:.Nearly 1,000 in-custody deaths went unreported in 2021 alone, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office..Federal law (DCRA) mandates reporting, but enforcement is weak and compliance is inconsistent..Black and Latino men ages 18–40 – many pre-trial – are disproportionately represented in uncounted deaths..Families, advocates, and even correctional staff often have no way to ensure deaths are publicly recorded.________________________________________Key Features of Uncounted:.Open to the public – anyone can submit a report of an in-custody death.Tracks retroactive, current, and future in-custody deaths.Anonymous and by name submissions available.Operates independent of law enforcement or government control.Aggregates data for researchers and policymakers.Highlights demographic trends and patterns in medical neglect, violence, suicide, and abuse________________________________________Zoom Link Required.For event access, please use the following Zoom link:Policy Pathways, Inc. is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.Topic: UncountedTime: Friday, Jun 6, 2025 12:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)/09:00 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada)Join Zoom MeetingMeeting ID: 861 1798 3273Passcode: Uncounted---Dial by your location. +1 929 436 2866 US (New York). +1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC). +1 305 224 1968 US. +1 309 205 3325 US. +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago). +1 646 931 3860 US. +1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose). +1 689 278 1000 US. +1 719 359 4580 US. +1 253 205 0468 US. +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma). +1 346 248 7799 US (Houston). +1 360 209 5623 US. +1 386 347 5053 US. +1 507 473 4847 US. +1 564 217 2000 US. +1 669 444 9171 USMeeting ID: 861 1798 3273Passcode: 318481250Additional Information:In-Custody Death Submission Form at orDr. D. Pulane Lucas is the mother of Stanley T. Wilson, Jr. Stanley was a scholar, student leader, track star, and football player at Stanford University who went on to play in the National Football League (NFL) for the Detroit Lions. Dr. Lucas is President and CEO of Policy Pathways, Inc., a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization based in Richmond, Virginia, that provides educational programming and developmental activities to individuals interested in becoming leaders in public policy, public administration, and international affairs. She is an adjunct professor at Reynolds Community College and Virginia Commonwealth University's L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs. She holds an MBA and MTS from Harvard's Business and Divinity Schools, respectively, and a PhD in Public Policy and Administration from VCU's L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs.

