Lucknow News: IRS Officer Suspended After 'Violent' Assault On Junior Colleague Over Cricket Team Captaincy

MENAFN - Live Mint) Indian Revenue Services (IRS) officer Yogendra Kumar Mishra was suspended on 4 June, six days after he allegedly assaulted a junior officer inside an Income Tax office during a meeting in the Uttar Pradesh capital, Lucknow.

The suspension order states that a criminal case is under investigation against Mishra, a 2014-batch IRS officer currently posted in Kashipur, Uttarakhand, as Joint Commissioner of Income Ta .

Mishra has been attached with a Kolkata officer under the jurisdiction of the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (CCA), West Bengal and Sikkim Region, pending inquiry. Mishra has been asked not to leave headquarters without prior permission.

The move comes in the wake of serious allegations by Gaurav Garg, a 2016-batch IRS officer posted in Lucknow as Deputy Commissioner. Garg filed an FIR at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow on Friday, in which he accused Mishra of a violent, premeditated attack on him on 29 May during a closed-door departmental meeting attended by senior officials.

Dispute over the departmental cricket team

Based on Garg's complaint, a case was registered against Mishra at the Hazratganj police station on Friday under sections 109(1) (attempt to murder), 121(2) (causing hurt to public servant), 221 (obstruction of duty), 324(3) (mischief), 352 (intentional insult) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the BNS, along with relevant sections of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.

The incident is rooted in a dispute over the captaincy of a departmental cricket team earlier this year and involved physical assault, attempted strangulation, and an attempt to stab with a broken glass tumbler, according to reports.

On 2 June, Mishra took to X and claimed that he was being targeted for exposing irregularities in tax investigations carried out during his predecessor's tenure in Kanpur.

“I am forced to speak out publicly about the extreme harassment, character assassination and false police complaints being orchestrated against me. The facts must be known,” he wrote in a thread.