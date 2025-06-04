Elon Musk's Father Errol Lands In Ayodhya, Hints At 'Some Smart Plans' For India During His Five-Day Visit
On his fourth day of the five-day India visit, Errol Musk said that they have some“smart” business plans for India that are currently“being looked at,” reported the news agency ANI on 4 June 2025.
Musk Senior also called India a“wonderful place” and requested that people all over the world visit the nation, highlighting that the people of the country are full of love and kindness.Also Read | Errol Musk to visit Ram temple in Ayodhya in June: Sources
“India is a wonderful place. As many people as possible should come to India. There are a lot of Indians in the country where I come from. So, I know the Indian culture. The people are full of love, kindness, probably the best people you can meet...We have some smart (business) plans which are being looked at...I think they (India-US relations) will be very good...” said Errol Musk, cited the news agency.Errol Musk's India Plans
Billionaire Elon Musk 's father, Errol Musk, arrived in India on Sunday, 1 June 2025, for a five-day trip and is set to depart for South Africa on 6 June 2025, according to Mint's earlier report.
As per the report, during his stay in the nation, Musk Senior will provide strategic advisory support to the solar and EV charger manufacturing team at Haryana-based Servotech. They aim to forge partnerships for a green initiative.
Errol Musk was also set to tour Servotech's manufacturing facilities in India and interact with key government and investor groups through curated roundtable sessions.Also Read | Why is Errol Musk, father of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in India for 5 days?
Musk Senior is also likely to meet policymakers, business leaders, investors and senior bureaucrats from different Ministries in the Indian government during his trip.
“(Errol) Musk's itinerary is packed with events aimed at promoting India's strategic push to become a global leader in green technologies and EV charging infrastructure exports,” reported the news agency PTI, citing people aware of the development.
Errol Musk's Ayodhya visit was to seek blessings from Shree Ram Lalla in efforts to engage with the Indian culture and spiritual heritage.
“Errol Musk will also visit Ram Janmabhoomi Ayodhya Ram Mandir to seek blessings from Shree Ram Lalla, reflecting his engagement with India's cultural and spiritual heritage,” according to the agency report.
On Thursday, 5 June 2025, Servotech will hold a major plantation drive in conjunction with Errol Musk's visit, highlighting the importance of sustainability and promoting a greener environment, as per the news portal's report.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Galxe Signs Crypto's New Leaders To Next-Gen Community Accelerator
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- Nibiru Launches”Block Party” Aura Program To Reward Real Defi Activity
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
CommentsNo comment