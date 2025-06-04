403
Ecuador Votes To Allow Foreign Military Bases Amid Record Violence
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ecuador's National Assembly approved a constitutional amendment on June 3, 2025, to permit foreign military bases, marking a policy reversal after a 2008 ban.
The measure passed with 82 votes and now advances to a national referendum, requiring majority approval under Article 442 of Ecuador's constitution.
President Daniel Noboa proposed the reform to address a security crisis fueled by transnational drug cartels.
Homicides reached 47.2 per 100,000 residents in 2023, dropping to 38.8 in 2024 but rising again to 3,087 violent deaths in Q1 2025-a 58% year-over-year increase.
The government attributes this surge to gangs like Los Chonero and Los Lobos, which control cocaine routes linking Colombia, Peru, and global markets.
The reform repeals Article 5, which barred foreign military installations since 2008 under former President Rafael Correa.
From 1999–2009, the U.S. operated a counter-narcotics base in Manta, during which cocaine seizures rose 500%.
Ecuador Votes to Allow Foreign Military Bases Amid Record Violence
Noboa argues renewed foreign cooperation could replicate this success through intelligence sharing and technology transfers.
Opponents, including Correa's Citizen Revolution party, warn the change risks sovereignty and entangles Ecuador in foreign conflicts.
The referendum process allows voters to decide within 45 days after constitutional review.
If approved, Ecuador could host U.S. or allied forces for the first time in 16 years, reshaping regional security dynamics.
