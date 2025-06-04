'True Spirit Of Friendship' Between India And Iran Hailed After Rescue Of Kidnapped Citizens

MENAFN - IANS) Tehran, June 4 (IANS) India on Wednesday thanked the Iranian government for its swift and effective efforts in securing the release of three kidnapped Indian citizens, emphasising that the timely support reflects "true spirit of friendship" that exists between the two nations.

"The three kidnapped Indian citizens have been safely rescued and are now under the care of the Embassy of India, which is facilitating their early repatriation. We sincerely thank the Government of Iran for their swift and effective efforts in securing their release," the Embassy of India in Iran posted on X.

"Your support reflects the true spirit of friendship between two nations," it added.

Late Tuesday, the Embassy of Iran in India confirmed that Tehran police had freed the missing individuals, citing a report from Iran's semi-official Mehr News Agency.

"Three missing Indian citizens freed by Tehran police. Local media in Iran say police have found and released three Indian men who had gone missing in Iran," the Iranian Embassy stated.

The trio was reportedly rescued following a police operation targetting the hostage-takers in Varamin in south Tehran, Iranian media reported.

According to reports, the three Indian men - all hailing from Punjab and identified as Jaspal Singh, Hushanpreet Singh, and Amritpal Singh - had disappeared shortly after landing in Tehran on May 1.

They were reportedly on their way to Australia after being promised lucrative jobs by a local travel company.

The Indian Embassy in Tehran had issued a statement on May 28, following an approach by the family members of the missing men, who expressed serious concern over their relatives' sudden disappearance.

The statement read, "Family members of three Indian citizens have informed the Embassy of India that their relatives are missing after having travelled to Iran. The Embassy has strongly taken up this matter with the Iranian authorities and requested that the missing Indians should be urgently traced and their safety should be ensured. We are also keeping the family members regularly updated on the efforts being made by the Embassy."

Reports also suggested that the families received ransom demands of Rs one crore from unknown individuals, with the threatening calls originating from Pakistani phone numbers.

The details raised serious alarm, prompting swift diplomatic engagement from both sides.

The Iranian Embassy in India, responding to the developments, stated that the case was being closely followed by the Consular Affairs Department of Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Embassy also issued a warning to Indian citizens, advising them "not to be deceived by the promises of unauthorised individuals or illegal Indian agencies offering travel to other countries."

India has also previously issued travel advisories for its nationals travelling to Iran, urging them to exercise caution, remain in contact with the Indian Embassy in Tehran and consulates, and avoid engagement with unverified travel agents or intermediaries.