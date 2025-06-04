Karnataka Govt To Felicitate RCB Team On Grand Steps Of Vidhana Soudha

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, June 4 (IANS) The Karnataka government will host a felicitation programme for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team, winners of the IPL 2025 trophy, on the grand steps of the Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday.

The Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) is making swift arrangements at the venue.

"The programme is being organised at the grand steps of the Vidhana Soudha. I am handing over the trophy to them," Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told the media at the Vidhana Soudha, adding: "I am only giving back the trophy they have already won."

"I am congratulating the RCB team players. I also congratulate the RCB fans. This is a matter of pride for the entire country and the state, because RCB had not won the cup in all these years. They have made it in the 18th edition of the IPL. This is a matter of extreme joy."

DPAR Secretary G. Satyavathi, Secretary, who was monitoring the preparations at the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha, said that they are planning to host a felicitation programme there. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar will be present, and all the MLAs have been invited.

"We request the fans not to come to the vicinity of Vidhana Soudha as there are restrictions. It is a sensitive place. This is the starting point, and I request fans to go to the Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium."

Thousands of fans are expected to gather at the stadium to cheer for their favourite players. The police department has held multiple meetings to arrange security measures.

Referring to potential traffic jams in the city due to the roadshow and victory parade, Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated that people are likely to enjoy the traffic jams on such occasions.