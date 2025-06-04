Bright Scholar Announces Formation Of Special Committee

CAMBRIDGE, England and FOSHAN, China, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited ("Bright Scholar" or the "Company") (NYSE: BEDU ), a global premier education service company, today announced that its board of directors (the "Board") has formed a special committee consisting of two independent directors, Mr. Jun Zhao and Mr. Meng Rui, who are unaffiliated with the Proposal, to evaluate and consider the previously announced preliminary non-binding proposal letter dated May 26, 2025 (the "Proposal"). Mr. Jun Zhao chairs the special committee.

The Board cautions the Company's shareholders and others considering trading the Company's securities that no decisions have been made with respect to the Proposal. There can be no assurance that any definitive offer will be received, that any definitive agreement will be executed relating to the transaction contemplated by the Proposal, or that the transaction contemplated by the Proposal or any other similar transaction will be approved or consummated. The Company does not undertake any obligation to provide any updates with respect to any transaction, except as required under applicable law.

About Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited

Bright Scholar is a premier global education service Group. The Company primarily provides quality international education to global students and equips them with the critical academic foundation and skillsets necessary to succeed in the pursuit of higher education.

IR Contact:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +86 (10) 6508-0677/ +1-212-481-2050

Media Contact:

Email: [email protected]

