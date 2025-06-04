Netdragon's Chairman Dr. Liu Dejian Attended UN High-Level Expert Group Meeting, Advocating On-Demand Learning Modei And Reshaping Global Learning With AI+Education

HONG KONG, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or the "Company"; Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is excited to announce that Dr. Liu Dejian, Founder and Chairman of NetDragon, was invited to attend the United Nations ("UN") High-level Expert Group Meeting held at UN Headquarter in New York from June 3rd to 4th. Dr. Liu discussed topics related to establishing an Online University for STEM education in the Least Developed Countries ("LDCs") with UN officials and global educational leaders. As a special guest, Dr. Liu also delivered a keynote speech at the opening session, highlighting how "AI + Education" can promote equitable and high-quality education in LDCs. Dr. Liu also shared NetDragon's various innovations and successful experiences in AI+ education, receiving warm feedback and strong recognition from the attendees.

In response to the key topics of the meeting, Dr. Liu Dejian proposed an "On-Demand Learning" framework for STEM education and three key initiatives: encourage global developers to co-create open-source tools under the UN's leadership; call for global sharing of standardized STEM curricula and case studies; and encourage profound involvement from companies offering STEM-related career opportunities worldwide. The proposed framework features five core principles: breaking down complex tasks into clear steps, incorporating essential background knowledge in each step, embedding learning in real-world tasks, evolving in line with industry advancements, and being fully adaptable for localized content-aiming to create practical and inclusive STEM educational tools. These web-based tools are designed for both online and offline use, enabling learners to quickly apply what they have learned through real-world tasks, lowering entry barriers and building confidence. The concept aligns with the UN Online University's mission of promoting digitalized open education, while also coinciding with NetDragon's strategic vision in AI+Education:

AI Production Center : The " Engine " of NetDragon's AI + Education Strategy. NetDragon has established an AI Production Center, powered by cutting-edge large language models (LLMs) and specialized AI tools. This system drives the creation of high-quality educational content through a fully automated, structured pipeline-from demand analysis to content generation and large database building. Each node-level AI agent functions independently, guided entirely by AI-defined rules without human intervention. Drawing from expert knowledge bases, these agents enable fully automated output. Currently, 100% of the Company's educational content creation involves AI assistance, with the production time for a typical high-quality lesson reduced to just one hour and marginal production costs lowered to the level of hundred RMB. The system also dramatically reduces the size of the employee team and the overall percentage of human intervention.

3E High-Quality Educational Content: The " Arsenal" of NetDragon's AI+ Strategy. NetDragon defines its next-generation educational content by the "3E" standard: Effective, Efficient, and Engaging. These are the core goals of its R&D efforts, aiming to provide comprehensive, high-quality learning content across all subjects and stages to learners worldwide. Certain early-stage versions of 3E content have been publicly released through initiatives like "Future Labs" and educational resource granules, which have received extensive welcome in the education community. The ultimate form of 3E content will be interactive educational games designed to foster immersive, learner-centered, exploratory education-delivering disruptive innovation to traditional teaching models.

EDA Education Metaverse : The " Battlefield" of NetDragon's AI+ Strategy . Looking ahead, NetDragon's AI Production Center will feed a growing repository of 3E educational content into EDA-its vision for an education metaverse. EDA aims to build a borderless global learning community rooted in three principles: technology democratization, resource co-creation, and the incentive mechanism. EDA seeks to redefine the essence of learning through an intelligent learning system, enabling on-demand learning with "learning as entertainment" as the ultimate goal. The MHESI Skill platform ( ), an AI education platform co-developed by NetDragon and Thailand's Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation ("MHESI"), has been officially launched recently. It offers EV-focused training programs to the youth in Thailand. This platform represents a highly customized and locally deployed model of EDA.

EDA aims to achieve co-management by global users and create a decentralized learning community in the future. Every learner's contribution will be recorded and converted into verifiable digital assets. Through a dual reward system-combining digital assets and achievement badges-EDA will incentivize continued contribution to and growth of the community. This blockchain-powered ecosystem also ensures that NetDragon's continued R&D efforts can be fully converted to market value.

Dr. Liu Dejian, Founder and Chairman of NetDragon, commented: "This UN meeting gave us the opportunity to introduce a forward-looking framework that aligns closely with NetDragon's vision and experience in tackling STEM education challenges in LDCs. It also marked the first time we publicly presented our strategic vision of EDA on the international stage. Moving forward, our AI Production Center will deliver 3E educational content and immersive, exploratory learning environments to learners worldwide. These innovations will transform traditional teaching practices, potentially attracting tens of millions of global users. Through a highly innovative community ecosystem, we expect to create tremendous commercial and social value. In the desktop and mobile internet eras, we created two ultra-active online communities-17173 and 91 Wireless. Today, we are just as confident and excited about building a super large global learning community in the AI era."

