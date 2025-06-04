C&G Regulatory Solutions Launches New Website, Marking A Milestone In Growth And Ambition

C&G Compliance Consultants

New website showcases C&G Regulatory Solutions' growth since 2021 and reflects the firm's commitment to high-quality, practical compliance advice.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- C&G Regulatory Solutions, a specialist compliance consultancy established in 2021, has launched its new website as the firm marks a period of substantial growth and sets its sights on the future.Since its founding, C&G has evolved from a start-up into a trusted compliance partner for firms navigating UK and international financial services regulation. With clients across the UK, EU, Middle East and Asia, the firm's new online presence reflects the depth and breadth of its advisory offering, and its focus on providing commercially sound, technically robust support to regulated firms.The site – – sets out the full range of regulatory compliance services the firm now provides, including FCA authorisations, regulatory due diligence, compliance audits and reviews, training, and legal consultancy. It also features practical commentary on regulatory developments and the kind of insights that clients have come to expect from a firm with deep technical knowledge and hands-on industry experience.Dr Alexander Culley, CEO and Founder, commented:“Our new website isn't just a design update – it's a statement about how far we've come and where we're going. We've built strong foundations and delivered results for clients operating in highly scrutinised sectors. This new platform showcases the calibre of our team and the quality of support we offer.”Following the firm's rebrand in 2022 and the appointment of Director Lewis Gurry, C&G has strengthened its reputation for clear, actionable compliance advice across a range of sectors – including banking, asset management, capital markets, digital assets, and payments.In 2024, the firm was shortlisted in two categories at the ICA Compliance Awards: Compliance Consultancy Firm of the Year and Compliance Influencer of the Year (Dr Culley).To learn more about C&G Regulatory Solutions and its full suite of compliance consultancy services, visit .

