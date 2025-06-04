2025 Asian Inspiring Workplaces Winners Announced

The Top 10 Inspiring Workplaces include: Concentrix, RELX | Reed Elsevier, Everise, TaskUs, SurveyMonkey, and more

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Top 10 Inspiring Workplaces include: Concentrix, RELX | Reed Elsevier, Everise, TaskUs, SurveyMonkey, and moreWorld's #1 Awards Recognising PeopleFirst OrganisationsWinners and their rankings were announced at an online ceremony on June 4, 2025Inspiring Workplaces Group (IW) announced today the Top 10 Inspiring Workplaces winners in Asia – recognising them as truly PeopleFirst organisations.Unlike other awards which rely on completing a survey, entrants to the Inspiring Workplaces Awards were asked to provide proof of their investment in people by completing the entry form consisting of the six key elements IW believes are fundamental to creating a PeopleFirst culture, and by extension an Inspiring Workplace. They are:Culture and PurposeLeadershipWellbeingInclusionEmployee VoiceEmployee Experience.The quality of submissions this year has truly elevated the standard, marking it as the strongest ever witnessed by the independent judging panel. This reflects a significant commitment from business leaders to prioritise their people and reap the well-deserved rewards. Furthermore, it demonstrates the tangible, positive change occurring in workplaces worldwide that we have seen in entries to the Awards in other regions.Each of the six key elements were also judged separately for special recognition in each discipline.The Top 10 winners from organisations of all sizes and industries were decided by an independent expert judging panel.Matt Manners, Founder, The Inspiring Workplaces Group, commented:“As Inspiring Workplaces marks its 10th anniversary, we're proud to recognise organisations that are setting the gold standard for PeopleFirst cultures. This isn't just a feel-good approach, it's a fundamental business strategy. With AI reshaping the way we work, companies that continue to prioritise profit over people may find themselves facing short-term wins but long-term setbacks. PeopleFirst isn't optional. It's essential.”The Asian Top 10 Inspiring Workplaces in 2025, in ranking order:#1 Concentrix#2 BAT Kazakhstan#3 RELX | Reed Elsevier#4 TaskUs (Philippines)#5 TaskUs (India)#6 Devon#7 Everise#8 tkxel#9= PagerDuty#9= SurveyMonkey#10 FoundeverBest-in-class special recognitionInspiring Workplaces understands that the efforts made by organisations will naturally be stronger in some areas than others. So, organisations had the opportunity to put themselves forward for special recognition in each of the six key elements of the award entry.Below is the list of organisations that sought special recognition that scored highly enough to be considered best-in-class in these specific areas of creating a PeopleFirst organisation.Listed in alphabetical order:Inspiring Culture and PurposeConcentrixRelx | Reed ElsevierInspiring WellbeingFoundeverInspiring InclusionConcentrixFoundeverInspiring Employee ExperienceBCD TravelFoundever2026 Inspiring Workplaces Awards open for entries soonIf you would like your organisation to have the chance of being named an Inspiring Workplace in one or across all regions (Asia, Australia & New Zealand, Europe, Latin America Middle East & Africa, North America and The UK & Ireland), visit the Inspiring Workplaces Awards and find out more.The 2026 Inspiring Workplaces Awards deadline is February 19, 2026.SponsorshipThere are various opportunities for organisations to partner with Inspiring Workplaces. For more information, please contact ...About The Inspiring Workplaces GroupInspiring Workplaces is a global organisation on a mission to help businesses build, prove, and celebrate truly PeopleFirst cultures. Believing that the greatest force in business is people, Inspiring Workplaces champions cultures where belief, belonging and confidence in the future empower individuals to thrive.Through its core programs: The Inspiring Workplaces Awards, Certified PeopleFirstTM and the free Inspiring Workplaces Community - the organization celebrates, certifies and connects leaders committed to creating environments where people feel seen, valued, and prepared for the future of work.In a world where workplaces shape lives, Inspiring Workplaces exists to spotlight those who lead with purpose, because inspiring cultures don't just transform business, they change the world.Learn more at:For more information on Inspiring Workplaces, contact:Matt Manners+44 (0) 7799876473...Visit our Company LinkedIn Page

