Lop Gandhi Talks Like Spokesperson Of Pakistan, China: MP Minister Sarang
Speaking to IANS, Sarang claimed,“Rahul Gandhi speaks like the spokesperson of Pakistan and China every time he opens his mouth. Recently he came to Bhopal not to promote the agenda of the Congress Party, but to push Pakistan's narrative.”
LoP Gandhi made the controversial comment during a rally in Bhopal on Tuesday, alleging that PM Modi had“immediately surrendered” after a call from US President Donald Trump during the India-Pakistan ceasefire agreement announced on May 10.
“Trump gave a signal from the US, picked up the phone and said, 'Narendra, surrender', and Narendra Modi ji obeyed Trump's directions,” the LoP said in his speech.
Accusing the MP of insulting the armed forces and undermining India's elected leadership, Sarang asserted,“Rahul Gandhi wants to insult our soldiers and the Indian military. Prime Minister Modi is a democratically-elected leader of this country."
"Making such baseless and derogatory statements against him amounts to sedition,” he professed.
“In 'Operation Sindoor', our armed forces did a commendable job. They showcased immense courage, power, and valour. The entire world is applauding our military's bravery. At such a crucial moment, Rahul Gandhi is making statements that serve only to demoralise our forces,” Sarang added.
“He should apologise and think twice before speaking anything that can damage the morale of our soldiers,” the BJP leader demanded.
