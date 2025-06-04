Fixing Of Coupon Rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S
FIXING OF COUPON RATES 4 June 2025
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 9 June 2025
Effective from 9 June 2025, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 9 June 2025 to 8 September 2025:
Uncapped bonds
DK0030513155, (SNP), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 9 June 2025: 3.7430% pa
