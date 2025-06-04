Fixing Of Coupon Rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Nasdaq Copenhagen

FIXING OF COUPON RATES 4 June 2025

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 9 June 2025

Effective from 9 June 2025, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 9 June 2025 to 8 September 2025:

Uncapped bonds

DK0030513155, (SNP), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 9 June 2025: 3.7430% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.

