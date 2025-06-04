2 Stroke Revolution: Bosuer 300CC Lightweight Powerhouse Redefines Enduro Performance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Russia's 100% Enduro Championship

GELENDZHIK, Russia, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bosuer's revolutionary 300cc 2 stroke dirt bike made a stunning debut at Russia's prestigious 100% Enduro Championship, captivating audiences and setting a new standard in mid-displacement enduro performance. Designed to conquer the harshest terrains, this lightweight powerhouse showcased its unmatched agility, power, and engineering excellence, leaving competitors in awe during its international unveiling. As both a high-performance machine for professional riders and an ideal wholesale dirt bike option for global markets, the Bosuer 300cc has redefined accessibility and value in the competitive off-road motorcycle industry.







The championship's notoriously challenging course became the ultimate proving ground for Bosuer's latest innovation. Riders and spectators alike marveled at the machine's exceptional handling, explosive power delivery, and ability to dominate the punishing Russian landscape. The Bosuer 300cc is now poised to disrupt the global enduro motorcycle market.







Engineering Excellence for Every Rider

The Bosuer 300cc strikes the perfect balance between professional-grade performance and accessibility, making it the ideal choice for riders of all skill levels. Featuring a water-cooled, 2 stroke dirt bike engine with both electric and kick-start options, the bike delivers an impressive 35KW of power at 9000rpm and a maximum torque of 38N.m at 7000rpm.

"We've engineered a motorcycle that empowers riders of all experience levels to push their limits," said Bosuer's Product Development Director. "Its exceptional power-to-weight ratio, combined with an advanced suspension system, ensures a riding experience that evolves with the rider's skills."







Revolutionizing Power-to-Weight Performance

The Bosuer 300cc sets a new benchmark in off-road performance, thanks to three cutting-edge innovations:

Unmatched Power Density

The 300cc water-cooled 2 stroke engine delivers an impressive 35KW at 9000rpm, all within a lightweight frame weighing just 115kg. This best-in-class power-to-weight ratio ensures explosive acceleration and unparalleled agility, allowing riders to navigate even the toughest terrain with ease.

Industry-Leading Ground Clearance

Boasting 310mm of ground clearance and equipped with a premium FASTACE adjustable suspension system, the Bosuer 300cc excels in tackling obstacles that other motorcycles simply cannot manage. Riders can maintain higher speeds through technical sections, enhancing their competitive edge.

Precision Braking System

The bike features a high-performance braking system with KTM-inspired 260mm front and 240mm rear discs. This ensures superior stopping power and precision, giving riders the confidence to push harder into corners and remain in control on steep descents.







About Bosuer

Established in 2002, Bosuer is a trusted name in off-road motorcycle manufacturing, with over 20 years of experience producing high-performance dirt bikes ranging from 50cc to 450cc. Bosuer is committed to democratizing performance by developing innovative, high-quality motorcycles that deliver exceptional value to riders and business partners alike.

Bosuer's product lineup includes wholesale dirt bikes, pit bikes, trail motorcycles, and ATVs, catering to wholesalers, dealers, and private-label brands worldwide. With a strong focus on research and development, rigorous quality control, and cutting-edge technology, Bosuer has built a reputation for excellence and affordability in the off-road motorcycle industry.

For more information about the Bosuer 300cc or to explore our full range of products, visit our website at .

