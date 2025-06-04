Petco Love Celebrates Foster A Pet Month: Encourages Communities To Have 'Foster Flings' With Shelter Pets Before They Meet 'The One'

MENAFN - PR Newswire) During this summer of love, Petco Love is inviting people to try a short-term commitment that can make a big difference for pets in shelters, a fun "foster fling." Dogs, cats, and rabbits are often available for fostering at most shelters. Whether it's a weekend, a few weeks, or longer, fostering provides pets with a break from the shelter and gives them the chance to shine in a home environment.

Pet lovers who foster also help reduce shelter overcrowding, lower stress for pets, and learn more about those pets' personalities to help match them with the right adoptive family. Fostering is flexible, often free, and includes support and supplies from participating animal welfare organizations, including thousands of Petco Love partners.

"Fostering is one of the simplest and most rewarding ways to help pets in need," said Susanne Kogut, President of Petco Love. " I've fostered hundreds of pets, and fostering shows you just how much love a shelter pet has to give. Even a short time in your home can change their whole future, and often, it changes yours too."

Actor and comedian Tony Cavalero and his jewelry designer wife, Annie Cavalero, regularly foster shelter dogs. "Fostering pups has been one of the most rewarding things we've ever done," said Cavalero. "These pups have so much love to give (sloppy kisses mainly), and just a little bit of our time can totally change their lives-and ours too. We're proud to support Petco Love this Foster a Pet Month and encourage everyone to open their hearts and homes, even temporarily. This is a summer fling everyone can get down with!"

While filming the hit show "The Righteous Gemstones" in Charleston, South Carolina, Cavalero volunteered with Petco Love partner Charleston Animal Society. The animal welfare organization marked a major milestone this year as part of its No Kill South Carolina initiative powered by Petco Love. For the first time in state history, 90 percent of the pets who entered animal welfare organizations were saved from euthanasia. In Los Angeles, Tony and Annie Cavalero foster and volunteer with the Pawsitive Beginnings, a rescue that specializes in rescuing moms and puppies from high-kill shelters in the Los Angeles area.

There are many fun things to do with a foster pet this summer. Whether you're taking your "foster fling" on a day date in a park, splashing around in the water, or staying in for the weekend to snuggle on the couch, we want to see the fun you're having! Share your best foster fling date idea on social media and tag @PetcoLove to inspire others to jump into the foster dating pool.

Get tips on how to find the foster situation that's right for you, as well as how to start your fostering experience with confidence, and learn more about pet fostering at petcolove/adopt/foster-a-pet/ .

Petco Love is a life-changing nonprofit organization that makes communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since our founding in 1999, we've empowered animal welfare organizations by investing nearly $410 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. We've helped find loving homes for nearly 7 million pets in partnership with Petco and organizations nationwide. Our love for pets drives us to lead with innovation, creating tools animal lovers need to reunite lost pets, and lead with passion, inspiring and mobilizing communities and our more than 4,000 animal welfare partners to drive lifesaving change alongside us. Is love calling you? Join us. Visit PetcoLove or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , X , Threads , and LinkedIn to be part of the lifesaving work we lead every day.

