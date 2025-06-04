Autoliv Capital Markets Day - Sustainable Increase In Shareholder Returns With Increased Dividend And New Stock Repurchase Program

STOCKHOLM, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV ) (SSE: ALIVsdb) , the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, hosts a Capital Markets Day (CMD) today. Members of Autoliv management will outline the Company's strategy, growth opportunities, and targets as well as provide an update on its shareholder return strategy.

Since our Investor Day in June 2023, Autoliv has taken decisive actions to address external challenges, including a prolonged period of inflationary pressure, geopolitical tensions and tariffs, and shifts in the light vehicle production market mix.

"We continue to optimize our operations by building an even more effective and cost-efficient structure, enabling us to better serve our customers and further strengthen our competitive position by being customer-centric," said Mikael Bratt, President and CEO of Autoliv. "At the CMD, we will demonstrate how we are well positioned to manage near and medium-term external challenges and how we can turn these challenges into opportunities by building on our leading positions in key areas. The Autoliv Way includes supporting all drive trains, having the broadest customer portfolio of traditional and new OEMs, and leveraging a robust industrial and engineering footprint with regionalized manufacturing and sourcing. Our leadership in technology and quality should position us well to navigate the ongoing fundamental changes in the automotive and global industrial landscapes."

Sustainable Increase in Shareholder Returns

At the CMD, Autoliv will outline its plan to deliver on its targets for profitability, growth, capital efficiency, and sustainability. The execution of Autoliv's strategic plan is expected to deliver strong cash flow generation, providing for significant shareholder value creation, while maintaining financial leverage commensurate with a strong investment grade credit rating.

The Autoliv shareholder return strategy includes:



ambition of average annual share repurchases between $300 and 500 million through the end of 2029, and an attractive and growing quarterly dividend.

The Board of Directors approved a new stock repurchase program of up to $2.5 billion effective July 1, 2025 through December 31, 2029 and terminated any remaining amounts under the previous 2022-2025 stock repurchase program. Management is authorized to execute under this new repurchase program at its discretion up to the authorization limit.

The Board of Directors also increased the dividend for the third quarter 2025 to $0.85 per share. This is an increase of $0.15, or 21%, from the second quarter dividend, and 24% higher than the average quarterly dividend in 2024. The details of the third quarter dividend may be found in a separate press release issued today.

Our new shareholder return strategy is grounded in Autoliv's leadership position, which we believe enables us to effectively manage the risks associated with ongoing automotive industry challenges while capitalizing on the opportunities they present.

Reiterates 2025 Guidance

At the CMD, Autoliv reiterates its full year 2025 guidance, including organic sales growth* of around 2% and an adjusted operating margin* of around 10-10.5%.

Sustainable Growth

Autoliv reiterates its long-term growth target, where it aims to grow sales organically* by 4-6% on average, per year, in a 10+ year period. Autoliv continues to believe in the Mobility Safety Solutions (MSS) business opportunities but expects its impact on group performance to be some years into the future. Until around 2030, Autoliv's growth is expected to be driven primarily by safety content per vehicle and light vehicle production, with a more significant contribution from MSS anticipated from around 2030.

Profitability and Adjusted Operating Margin

Autoliv reiterates its medium-term target of a 12% adjusted operating margin.* Achieving this target depends on the continued execution of our structural and strategic initiatives, including automation, digitalization and footprint optimization, together with the assumption of a stable global light vehicle production of at least 85 million units and successful compensation for inflationary and tariff-related headwinds.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow



Autoliv reiterates its cash conversion* (operating cash flow less capex, net vs. net income) target of at least 80%.

The Company updates its leverage ratio* (net debt to adjusted EBITDA*) target to be not higher than 1.5x. Capital expenditures are expected to normalize at below 5% of sales.

Attending the Capital Markets Day

The CMD is today at 13:00 CET at the Artipelag Museum in Stockholm, Sweden. The event will be webcasted live between 13:00 and around 16:00 CET. The webcast can be accessed via this link .

A replay of the webcast will be available on our website shortly after the conclusion of the event and will remain available for a period of two years via .

* The forward-looking non-U.S. GAAP financial measures above are provided on a non-U.S. GAAP basis. Autoliv has not provided a U.S. GAAP reconciliation of these measures because items that impact these measures, such as costs and gains related to capacity alignments and antitrust matters, cannot be reasonably predicted or determined. As a result, such reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts and Autoliv is unable to determine the probable significance of the unavailable information. See our quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on April 16, 2025 for definitions of these non-GAAP measures.

Safe Harbor Statement

