Bluezoo Spring 2025 Release Delivers Enterprise Features For Audience Measurement

New Capabilities Include Advanced Access Controls, Variable-look-back Reporting, Simplified Network Deployment, and Granular Analytics

- Neil Eddleston, Managing Director at Runor Data Consulting, Ltd PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BlueZoo Inc. , a leader in passive Wi-Fi audience measurement, today announced its Spring 2025 release, introducing a suite of enhancements designed to improve data governance, deliver deeper audience insights, expand reporting flexibility, and reduce costs of sensor deployment.The Spring 2025 update expands BlueZoo's capabilities in four areas: role-based access control (RBAC), customizable look-back reporting, expanded Ethernet backhaul options, and visitor minimum and maximum data visualization. These updates are designed to meet the growing needs of customers managing complex deployments of sensors across retail and out-of-home (OOH) advertising environments .Role-based access control:Spring 2025 introduces new user roles for more precise access management. In addition to SuperAdmins, Admins, and Ground Truth Collectors, we're adding two roles:- Analysts can visualize and access all measurement data but cannot change account, location, or sensor configurations.- Installers can deploy, calibrate, and audit sensors, but do not have access to measurement data.This update ensures better data security, clearer responsibilities, and smoother collaboration across distributed teams and partner organizations.“Smaller out-of-home media owners have been the first to adopt the new generation of audience measurement technologies,” explains Neil Eddleston, Managing Director at Runor Data Consulting, Ltd.“As larger firms join the fray, enterprise features like two-factor authentication and role-based management are required. BlueZoo is positioning itself well to satisfy the requirements of these larger media owners.”Look-back reporting:Since Fall 2023 BlueZoo has offered one-time and periodic reporting that delivers dashboard analytics via email. Responding to customer demand for more tailored analytics, BlueZoo now enables the flexibility to define a distinct date range for each tile in a single report. This is especially valuable for periodic reports that are delivered daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly, or annually.For a report generated daily, targeting either a sensor or group, you can visualize a quarter-hour-grain chart of the most recent three days, and a daily-grain chart of the most recent 90 days. This decouples visualization windows from reporting frequency, enabling faster insight discovery across different time horizons. Any combination of look-back periods is supported across tiles in each report increasing reporting flexibility for media owners, advertisers, and data analysts.“BlueZoo's reporting capabilities allow our customers to deliver analytics to individuals without requiring them to use our dashboard. The reports can be defined by analysts and delivered periodically (e.g. weekly or monthly) as an email to management or other parties that need these insights,” says Bill Evans, BlueZoo CEO.“Thoughtful packaging and timely delivery of analytics is essential to taking full advantage of the measurements that BlueZoo collects, 24-by-7.”Sensor serves as two-port hub:BlueZoo Black Panther sensors feature two RJ-45 Ethernet ports. Black Panther firmware version 6.0 takes advantage of the second port to allow the sensor to act as an Ethernet hub: when a single Ethernet drop is available, you can connect the Ethernet drop to one port of the BlueZoo sensor and use a short patch cable to connect the other port to the media player or digital signage.This hub functionality greatly reduces the cost of deployments by allowing a BlueZoo sensor to be interposed between an Ethernet cable and another pre-existing device.Visitor minimum and maximum visualization:The Visitor analytic measures the occupancy of a venue, such as in front of a digital signage. In addition to average occupancy visitor counts, BlueZoo has always measured long collected both minimum and maximum occupancy figures over 15-minute intervals. Beginning with Spring 2025, customers can now see the visualization of all three values over time, gaining a fuller picture of audience variability and crowd flow throughout the day.About BlueZoo Inc.BlueZoo Inc. delivers foot traffic analytics services to customers in the out-of-home advertising, retail, and insurance industries. BlueZoo has deployed many thousands of sensors to hundreds of customers throughout the world and its products are protected by 7 patents. Customers include JCDecaux, Sodexo, and Executive Channel Network. All BlueZoo products are GDPR compliant and regularly audited by ePrivacy of Hamburg, Germany. BlueZoo is based in Menlo Park, California, and is funded by Fusion Fund. For more information, visit BlueZoo.

