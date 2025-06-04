Bodies Of College Student And Bihar Resident Found In Separate Incidents In Jharkhand
In Dhanbad, the body of 22-year-old Raju Kumar Mahato, a BA Part-2 student at Sindri College, was discovered hanging from a tree in a forest near the Mahulbani OB dump.
The discovery was made by a group of children who were out for a walk in the area. Upon spotting the body, they alerted Raju's family, who, along with local residents, rushed to the spot.
Police reached the site soon after being informed. They brought the body down and sent it for a post-mortem.
While initial observations suggest suicide, Raju's family has denied that he was under any kind of mental stress. He had reportedly left home in the morning, and hours later, news of his death surfaced.
Police have launched an investigation and are examining all possible angles surrounding the incident.
In another incident from Jamshedpur, the body of a 40-year-old man, identified as Varun Kumar Tiwari from Siwan, Bihar, was found floating in a well near Shiv Mandir at Loco More under Parsudih police station limits.
The body was spotted by locals who had gone to the public well to bathe on Wednesday morning.
They immediately informed the police, who, with the help of local residents, recovered the body.
According to police officials, both murder and suicide angles are being probed in this case, and the cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem examination.
Efforts are also underway to trace and inform the deceased's family, police said.
