Paraguay's Wheat Exports Surge 135% In 2025, Driving Growth
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Paraguay's wheat exports jumped 135.2% in early 2025, the Paraguayan Chamber of Cereal and Oilseed Exporters CAPECO announces.
Shipments reached 172,340 tons from January to April, up 98,955 tons from 2024's 73,385 tons. Revenue soared 166% to $41.6 million, compared to $15.7 million last year.
Increased production spurred this growth. The 2024 harvest produced over 1.15 million tons, exceeding domestic demand of 700,000 tons.
New wheat varieties and better farming methods overcame past weather challenges. Brazil buys 99% of Paraguay's wheat exports, boosting revenue with strong demand and higher prices.
Trade advisor Sonia Tomassone credits Brazil's market for sustaining sales. Bolivia and Vietnam purchase the remaining 1%.
This export boom bolsters Paraguay's economy. It supports farmers, generates jobs, and funds public services through taxes. Wheat ensures food security domestically and regionally.
Paraguay once faced production hurdles. Drought in 2021 slashed output to 980,235 tons, curbing exports.
Favorable weather and innovations now enable surplus shipments. The Brazil-Paraguay trade strengthens regional ties.
It prioritizes local economic benefits over global trade networks, fostering mutual prosperity. This model supports stable markets.
Yet challenges loom. Border delays and reliance on Brazil risk earnings. Expanding markets like Bolivia and Vietnam could diversify income.
Paraguay aims to plant 500,000 hectares in 2025, eyeing another robust harvest. This wheat surge highlights Paraguay's agricultural strength.
It fuels economic progress, stabilizes food supply, and shapes South American trade. Businesses and policymakers should monitor its regional impact.
