Brazil Achieves Historic Petroleum Production Record In Pre-Salt Fields
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's National Agency of Petroleum (ANP confirmed record pre-salt oil and gas production of 3.734 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in April 2025, an 18.3% annual surge.
This output, drawn from ultra-deep Atlantic reserves under 2,000-meter salt layers, now fuels 79.7% of the nation's total hydrocarbon output.
Petrobras, the state-controlled operator, extracted 2.925 million barrels daily, with its Tupi and Búzios fields contributing 783,900 and 720,500 barrels respectively.
The pre-salt region, discovered in 2006, spans 800 km off Brazil's southeast coast.
Its light, low-sulfur crude requires drilling depths exceeding 7,000 meters below sea level, blending advanced robotics and seismic imaging.
Since 2014, production here has grown 13.2% annually, outpacing global deepwater projects. Brazil exported 52.2% of its 3.36 million-barrel daily output in 2024, with China buying 44% amid rising Asian demand.
Revenue from pre-salt royalties and taxes surpassed 13 billion reais ($2.5 billion) over the past decade, funding infrastructure and social programs.
Petrobras plans $40 billion in pre-salt investments through 2026, targeting 25 new wells in the Campos Basin.
Environmental innovations like carbon capture systems at the Mero field aim to reinject 330 million tons of CO2 by 2040, aligning with Brazil's 32% emissions reduction pledge.
Export earnings hit $20.7 billion in early 2025, though refinery bottlenecks persist.
Only 33% of April's 168 million cubic meters of daily gas production reached consumers, with the rest reinjected or flared.
ANP's licensing expansion, including a 2042 extension for BW Energy's Golfinho field, signals confidence in long-term viability.
As global crude prices stabilize near $63/barrel, Brazil's salt-capped reserves position it as a strategic supplier amid shifting energy alliances.
