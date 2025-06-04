Afghan Interim Gov't Leader Denounces Israeli Aggression In Gaza, Demands Cessation
“The Zionist assaults and acts of oppression against women, children, and oppressed Muslims in Gaza and other regions of Palestine continue unabated. These actions constitute grave crimes against humanity and severe injustice,” the administration's reclusive leader Akhundzada said.
In his message to congratulate Eid al-Adha, the Muslims' largest annual religious festival, marked on Jun 7 in Afghanistan, Hibatullah also called for the immediate halt of atrocities in Gaza.
In part of his message, Hibatullah also called upon businessmen to contribute to the rebuilding process of war-ravaged Afghanistan, saying,“Our traders and industrialists must intensify their efforts for the development and prosperity of our country, so that our nation becomes self-sufficient and free from dependence on others.”– NNN-BNA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment