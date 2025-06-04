Afghan Interim Gov't Leader Denounces Israeli Aggression In Gaza, Demands Cessation

MENAFN - Nam News Network) KABUL, Jun 4 (NNN-BNA) – The supreme leader of the Afghan interim government, Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada, condemned the ongoing military operations of Israel in the Gaza city of Palestine, as a crime against humanity and strongly condemned it.

“The Zionist assaults and acts of oppression against women, children, and oppressed Muslims in Gaza and other regions of Palestine continue unabated. These actions constitute grave crimes against humanity and severe injustice,” the administration's reclusive leader Akhundzada said.

In his message to congratulate Eid al-Adha, the Muslims' largest annual religious festival, marked on Jun 7 in Afghanistan, Hibatullah also called for the immediate halt of atrocities in Gaza.

In part of his message, Hibatullah also called upon businessmen to contribute to the rebuilding process of war-ravaged Afghanistan, saying,“Our traders and industrialists must intensify their efforts for the development and prosperity of our country, so that our nation becomes self-sufficient and free from dependence on others.”– NNN-BNA