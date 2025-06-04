CIS Countries Unite In Lachin For Celebration Of Culinary Heritage
An exhibition showcasing the traditional cuisines of Azerbaijan and CIS member states has been held in Lachin as part of the CIS Cultural Capital 2025 program, Azernews reports.
Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli visited the national pavilions of each country, exploring the culinary displays, learning about the historically developed flavors, and discovering the culinary traditions of each nation.
The event highlighted traditional dishes from Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, Tajikistan, and other CIS countries.
It is worth noting that, according to a decision by the CIS Council for Humanitarian Cooperation dated October 8, 2024, the city of Lachin, located in Azerbaijan's Eastern Zangazur region, has officially been designated as the CIS Cultural Capital 2025.
This honor recognizes Lachin's rich cultural heritage and its significance to Azerbaijan's national identity.
The city is home to ancient monuments, offering a unique insight into the region's history.
