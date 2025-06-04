President Signs Order To Allocate Fund For Major Repair Of Road Connecting 12 Settlements

Under the Order, an initial allocation of 1.5 million manats will be provided to the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads for the overhaul of the road, which connects 12 residential areas with a combined population of 7,000 people.

