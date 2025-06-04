403
President Signs Order To Allocate Fund For Major Repair Of Road Connecting 12 Settlements
(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order on measures for the major repair of the Baku–Guba–Russian Federation state border (137 km)–Chichi–Sebetler–Ganidere–Sirt Chichi–Tangaalti road in the Guba district.
Under the Order, an initial allocation of 1.5 million manats will be provided to the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads for the overhaul of the road, which connects 12 residential areas with a combined population of 7,000 people.
