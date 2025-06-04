Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
SOCAR Türkiye Places AI And Cybersecurity At Forefront Of Its Strategy - CEO

SOCAR Türkiye Places AI And Cybersecurity At Forefront Of Its Strategy - CEO


2025-06-04 06:05:55
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4.​ Artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity are priorities in SOCAR Türkiye's strategy, the company's CEO, Elchin Ibadov, said at the Baku Energy Forum, Trend reports.

He stressed that digital transformation is not just a fashion trend, but a necessity.

"Without it, it is impossible to develop motivation, profitability, attract talent, and form the culture of the future," he explained.

Ibadov also spoke about SOCAR Türkiye's projects, such as the introduction of AI solutions for anomaly detection, digitalization of processes at oil refineries, and personnel training programs.

He emphasized that, along with digital literacy of employees, digital flow has also become necessary.

MENAFN04062025000187011040ID1109635073

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search