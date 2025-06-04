403
Azerbaijan Establishes Commemorative Medal For Judicial Legal Council Anniversary
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Azerbaijan has formally established a commemorative medal to mark the“20th Anniversary of the Judicial Legal Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan (2005–2025), Trend reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed the corresponding law.
