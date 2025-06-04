Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Establishes Commemorative Medal For Judicial Legal Council Anniversary

Azerbaijan Establishes Commemorative Medal For Judicial Legal Council Anniversary


2025-06-04 06:05:55
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4.​ Azerbaijan has formally established a commemorative medal to mark the“20th Anniversary of the Judicial Legal Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan (2005–2025), Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed the corresponding law.

The new honor, titled the“20th Anniversary of the Judicial Legal Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan (2005–2025)” medal, has been approved (attached).

Additionally, the Description of the Commemorative Medal of the 20th Anniversary of the Judicial Legal Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan (2005–2025) has also been approved (attached).

MENAFN04062025000187011040ID1109635072

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search