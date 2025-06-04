President Ilham Aliyev Allocates Funds To Support Minifootball Federation - Decree

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has allocated funding to the Azerbaijan Minifootball Federation (AMF) in recognition of the national team's recent victory at the WMF World Cup 2025, Trend reports.

According to a decree signed by the president, 2 million manat ($1.1 million) have been allocated from the Presidential Reserve Fund, which is included in the state budget for the following year.

Under the decree, the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan is tasked with ensuring the disbursement of the specified amount.

The Cabinet of Ministers has also been instructed to address all matters arising from the implementation of the decree.