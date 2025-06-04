Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Allocates Funds To Support Minifootball Federation - Decree

President Ilham Aliyev Allocates Funds To Support Minifootball Federation - Decree


2025-06-04 06:05:55
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4.​ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has allocated funding to the Azerbaijan Minifootball Federation (AMF) in recognition of the national team's recent victory at the WMF World Cup 2025, Trend reports.

According to a decree signed by the president, 2 million manat ($1.1 million) have been allocated from the Presidential Reserve Fund, which is included in the state budget for the following year.

Under the decree, the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan is tasked with ensuring the disbursement of the specified amount.

The Cabinet of Ministers has also been instructed to address all matters arising from the implementation of the decree.

MENAFN04062025000187011040ID1109635071

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search