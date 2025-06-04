Salt Moves Forward With Plan To Become Jordan's First Reading City

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Salt, June 4 (Petra) -- Officials in Salt have taken a step toward implementing a cultural initiative aimed at making the city Jordan's first official "Reading City." The project, led by the grassroots initiative "Salt Reads," seeks to promote reading as part of daily life through community-based access to books.In a meeting held on Wednesday, Chairman of the Balqa Governorate Council Ibrahim Al-Awamleh discussed implementation strategies with initiative founder Mohammad Khreissat, Balqa Culture Director Wasfi Al-Tawil, and a group of young volunteers leading the effort.Khreissat said the project envisions the installation of free-access book boxes in public spaces, allowing residents to borrow and share books at no cost. The goal, he explained, is to embed reading into everyday routines and increase community engagement with literature.Al-Awamleh voiced the Council's support for the project, pledging institutional backing to help ensure its successful launch and long-term sustainability. He emphasized the importance of civic collaboration and praised the initiative as an example of youth-led action capable of driving meaningful social change.Echoing this sentiment, Al-Tawil underlined the Culture Directorate's role in supporting and facilitating the initiative, affirming its commitment to promoting cultural development in the governorate.During the meeting, volunteers presented a series of proposals, including ideas for implementation phases, suitable locations for the reading boxes, and complementary activities aimed at engaging the broader public, such as public readings, school partnerships, and reading challenges.The project is part of a broader movement in Salt to strengthen civic participation through cultural initiatives, and supporters hope it will serve as a model for other cities in the Kingdom.