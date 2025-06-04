403
University Of Birmingham Dubai Invites Applications For Bachelor Of Commercial Law
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) June 4, 2025: The University of Birmingham Dubai is now inviting applications from Indian students for its Bachelor of Commercial Law program, a course exploring the fundamental legal rules, principles, and concepts of key areas within English and UAE law, with a strong emphasis on commercial transactions.
English law plays a key role in global commercial transactions, including within the UAE. Birmingham Law School's Dubai campus, the only top 100 law school in the region (Times Higher Education, 2024), offers a specialised programme that explores the core principles of English and UAE law. The programme combines academic depth with practical training, equipping students with essential legal skills and opportunities for professional development through CEPLER's extra-curricular initiatives.
The program equips students for diverse careers, with many aiming for roles in the legal sector in Dubai or internationally. Its strong focus on English Law supports pathways to qualify as a Solicitor via the SQE for work in international firms at the DIFC, or to register as Legal Consultant with the Dubai Legal Affairs Department, subject to meeting their requirements.
Programme delivery:
Students learn from globally recognised experts through a dynamic mix of lectures, seminars, workshops, and independent study. The programme blends academic insight with practical learning, ensuring students build strong legal and transferable skills. With opportunities for formative feedback and peer collaboration, graduates are well-prepared for law, business, education, and government careers.
Course dates: September 2025
Entry Requirements:
Holders of the Indian Standard XII will be considered for entry to the first year of our undergraduate degree programmes.
· A*AA = 90% ISC, CBSE, Maharashtra or 85% West Bengal or 95% Other State boards
· AAA = 85% ISC, CBSE, Maharashtra or 80% West Bengal or 90% Other State boards
· AAB = 80% ISC, CBSE, Maharashtra or 75% West Bengal or 85% Other State boards
· ABB/BBB = 75% ISC, CBSE, Maharashtra and West Bengal or 80% Other State boards
Where a programme requires a specific A'level subject grade please refer to the guidance below for Indian Standard XII equivalent.
· A* = 90% ISC, CBSE, Maharashtra or 85% West Bengal or 95% Other State boards
· A = 85% ISC, CBSE, Maharashtra or 80% West Bengal or 90% Other State boards
· B = 80% ISC, CBSE, Maharashtra and 75% West Bengal or 85% Other State boards
Tuition: The annual tuition fee for 2025 entry is AED 124,343 (USD 33,847 appx.) per year of study and can be paid in instalments.
Scholarship: Scholarship options at the University of Birmingham Dubai are designed to benefit all students, and the financial rewards can be carried forward through the entire programme across the foundation, undergraduate and postgraduate levels. For scholarships, please visit:
Application process: Applications for September 2025 are open. To apply for the programme, students need to submit their applications and supporting documents online.
For more details please visit:
For a personal consultation with the in-country representatives, please write to
About The University of Birmingham
The University of Birmingham is a global top 100 university and a member of the elite Russell Group of UK universities.
The University of Birmingham was established by Queen Victoria in 1900 as Great Britain's first civic university, where students from all religions and backgrounds were accepted on an equal basis. Renowned for its research excellence, the University's researchers have received 10 Nobel Prizes. From pioneering organ transplants, discovering gravitational waves and furthering understanding of Shakespeare, to developing cures for cancer, advances in robotics and revealing the structure of DNA, the University has been at the forefront of some of the most ground-breaking discoveries of the last 100 years.
The University of Birmingham Dubai adheres to the same teaching standards and values as the Birmingham campus, bringing the heritage, prestige, and global recognition of the UK campus to Dubai. The University of Birmingham Dubai's iconic award-winning new campus is embedded with cutting-edge technology, allowing innovative, multidisciplinary teaching and learning to deliver an educational experience like no other in Dubai. The campus recently won a Special Prize in the prestigious Prix Versailles architecture and design awards.
