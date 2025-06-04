403
Egyptian FM: Two-State Solution Only Path To Sustainable Peace
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, June 4 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Immigration Dr. Bader Abdelatty, emphasized that sustainable peace can only be achieved through commitment to the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Immigration said in a press release on Wednesday that this came during a phone call between the minister and his Australian counterpart Penny Wong.
The statement explained that Abdelatty reviewed regional developments, including the war in Gaza, highlighting Egypt's mediation efforts in cooperation with the US and Qatar.
He stressed that continued military operations by the Israeli occupation would lead to more bloodshed and worsen the catastrophic humanitarian crisis facing the Palestinian people.
Abdelatty affirmed Egypt's commitment to strengthening ties with Australia, citing the momentum from the Governor-General's April visit and noting 2025 marks 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
He expressed hope for holding the next round of political consultations between the two countries and for increasing trade and investment exchanges between Egypt and Australia. (end)
