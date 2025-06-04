Enfinity Global Sells Minority Stakes In 380 MW Energy Storage Projects In The US And Italy To Daiwa Energy & Infrastructure

MIAMI, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Enfinity Global Inc., a leading renewable energy company, has sold c. 49% minority interest in two large-scale battery energy storage system (BESS) projects totaling 380 MW to Daiwa Energy & Infrastructure Ltd. (DEI), an alternative asset management arm of Daiwa Securities Group Inc., one of leading financial institutions in Japan. Enfinity Global retains c. 51% controlling stake and will be responsible for completing the development and construction, as well as serving as the long-term asset manager for both projects.

The first project, located in the USA in the Houston zone of ERCOT, is a 250 MW BESS with a two-hour duration and 500 MWh capacity. The second project, located in the Veneto region of Italy, is a 130 MW BESS with a four-hour duration and 520 MWh capacity. Both projects are expected to begin operations by 2027.

The global collaboration between Enfinity and Daiwa on these two projects will help strengthen grid resilience and support the growing power demands of data centers, artificial intelligence, and industrial electrification in both the USA and Italy.

"We are honored to partner with Daiwa Energy & Infrastructure, one of Japan's leading financial institutions, to bring new investments to the USA and Italy," said Carlos Domenech, CEO of Enfinity Global. "This is a win-win outcome and creates a demonstrable case study; strengthening the grid capabilities, accelerating powering of reliable competitive clean energy for customers, cross-border capital investments at attractive returns, and bringing the best global solutions by long-term responsible sponsors."

"With the current favorable environment for energy storage worldwide, driven by increasing renewable power generation capacity and robust electricity demand led by data centers, we believe this partnership represents a significant step for DEI to further expand its renewables and storage portfolio on a global scale. Enfinity Global is an outstanding partner and is well positioned to capitalize on the rapidly growing renewables and energy storage markets around the world," commented Jun Hayakawa, Deputy President of DEI.

"We are pleased to be able to bring in Daiwa Energy & Infrastructure as a capital partner to our BESS projects in the US and Italy. Bringing long-term, like-minded investors as shareholders in our global portfolios is central to our capital formation strategy to accelerate growth and optimize returns", commented Ricardo Diaz, Global Head of Capital of Enfinity Global and General Manager for Americas.

Enfinity Global is a fast-growing U.S.-based independent power producer (IPP) with a globally diversified portfolio of 35.5 GW, including 20.9 GW of solar and wind projects and 14.6 GW of battery energy storage systems (BESS). The company currently has 1.1 GW of operational assets and an additional 1.2 GW under construction.

Enfinity was supported by Winston & Strawn and DLA Piper as legal counsel on this transaction. Daiwa Energy & Infrastructure was advised by Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe, Ensight Energy Consulting, and Ernst & Young.

