South Korea: Lee Declines Resignation Offers From Cabinet Members Except Justice Minister

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, June 4 (IANS) South Korean President Lee Jae-myung on Wednesday turned down resignation offers from Cabinet members except for Justice Minister Park Sung-jae to ensure continuity in state affairs, the presidential office said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Education Minister Lee Ju-ho, who had served as acting President, conveyed the Cabinet's collective intention to resign during a phone call with the new President on his first day in office. However, President Lee accepted only Park's resignation.

"President Lee decided to decline the resignation offers by Cabinet members except for Minister Park, stressing the continuity in state affairs," presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung told a briefing.

Lee took office one day after his election without a transition period following an election called early to pick a successor to former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was ousted over his failed martial law bid in December, Yonhap news agency reported.

His decision reflects the need to maintain a functioning government, as a majority of the 21 Cabinet members are required to meet the quorum for convening Cabinet meetings. Forming a new Cabinet could take weeks, given the requirement for parliamentary confirmation hearings.

All Cabinet members appointed by Yoon submitted their resignations to the Ministry of Personnel Management on Monday, a day before the election.

Park, a close aide to Yoon, had been impeached over allegations related to the former President's martial law decree, which was overturned by the Constitutional Court in April.

Meanwhile, the President nominated one of his close confidants, Rep. Kim Min-seok of the Democratic Party (DP), who served as a top campaign aide, as his candidate for Prime Minister, marking his first personnel announcement since he took office earlier in the day.

Kim, a former student activist turned four-term lawmaker, played a key role in Lee's presidential campaign.

"Kim brings extensive legislative experience, strong policy expertise in public livelihood issues, international perspective and unifying political leadership -- the right person to lead the nation through crises and restore the people's economy," Lee told a press conference at the presidential office.

The Prime Minister's nomination requires parliamentary approval following a confirmation hearing.

Lee also appointed DP lawmaker Kang Hoon-sik, another key campaign figure, as his chief of staff.

Veteran diplomat Wi Sung-lac was named national security adviser, and former Unification Minister Lee Jong-seok was nominated to head the National Intelligence Service.