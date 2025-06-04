XTERA Introduces Managed Wealth-Growth Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York City, NY, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

XTERA , a new financial platform built for everyday individuals, has launched its professionally managed wealth-building service, designed to provide steady, daily returns without requiring users to become financial experts or take on unnecessary risk.

In a time when side hustles and high-risk trading platforms dominate personal finance conversations, XTERA offers a more practical alternative: a way to grow money in the background, with oversight from experienced professionals and complete transparency.

“We built XTERA for people who are tired of having to choose between financial growth and free time,” said a spokesperson for XTERA. “Our goal is to give users a simple way to participate in modern financial markets without needing to constantly check charts or learn investing on their own.”

How It Works:

XTERA allocates user funds into a diversified portfolio, managed by real traders with expertise in today's key sectors-such as AI, Web3, and other emerging industries. Users do not need to take any active role. Returns are calculated daily, and members have access to a live dashboard to track performance in real time. Funds are accessible at all times with no holding periods, penalties, or lock-ins.

XTERA is available exclusively within The Code, a private community focused on accessible and sustainable financial tools. An invite is required to join, keeping the platform focused on members who are genuinely looking for long-term, stable financial growth.

Built for Regular People

XTERA is specifically designed for individuals with full-time jobs, family commitments, or limited bandwidth to explore complex financial products. It requires no prior investing experience, and the setup is simple. Most importantly, it doesn't rely on users spending extra hours working to earn more.

About XTERA

XTERA is a financial platform designed to give everyday people a smarter, more accessible way to grow their wealth. Built exclusively for members of The Code, it offers daily earning potential through expertly managed portfolios, without the stress of doing it all yourself. With real traders behind the scenes and full transparency through live dashboards, XTERA puts the user in control while doing the hard work for them. No lock-ins. No complicated setups. Just a modern, flexible path to building your financial future.

Join the community today.





Company Number: 4047 LLC 2025

Richmond Hill, P.O. Box 2897, Kingstown St. Vincent and The Grenadines Prisha Elgouhari

...

Attachment

XTERA

CONTACT: Company Number: 4047 LLC 2025 Richmond Hill, P.O. Box 2897, Kingstown St. Vincent and The Grenadines Prisha Elgouhari ...