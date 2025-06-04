Danske Bank A/S, Transactions By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
Notification no. 40/2025
Transactions made by persons obliged to report transactions to the Danish FSA and Nasdaq Copenhagen, cf. the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
In connection with the share buy-back program in Danske Bank A/S, APMH Invest A/S continuously sells shares pro rata.
For further details, please find the attached templates for notifications and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
Contact: Stefan Kailay Wind, Head of Group Corporate Communications, tel. +45 45 14 14 00
Attachment
-
APMH Invest AS - sale - 2025 06 02
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment