Trump Calls Xi ' VERY Tough' as Trade Talks Loom
(MENAFN) In a post on Truth Social on Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump labeled Chinese President Xi Jinping as “VERY TOUGH, AND EXTREMELY HARD TO MAKE A DEAL WITH."
“I like President XI of China, always have, and always will,” Trump remarked. “But he is VERY TOUGH, AND EXTREMELY HARD TO MAKE A DEAL WITH!!!”
Trump’s comments came after reports indicated that he and Xi might engage in talks “this week,” according to a senior White House official who spoke with a new agency on Monday under anonymity. While the timing of the discussion remains uncertain, the official suggested the two leaders are expected to communicate “very soon.”
The potential dialogue comes at a time of heightened tensions over a trade agreement reached on May 12 in Geneva. As part of the deal, the U.S. and China agreed to suspend most tariffs for 90 days and roll back certain measures imposed since early April.
However, both sides have since accused each other of breaching the terms. Trump has asserted that China failed to honor the agreement, while Beijing, on Monday, dismissed the allegations as “groundless” and issued a warning of strong countermeasures to safeguard its economic interests.
