Trump Describes Xi as ‘Very Tough’
(MENAFN) United States Leader Donald Trump characterized Chinese President Xi Jinping as “VERY TOUGH, AND EXTREMELY HARD TO MAKE A DEAL WITH” in a message posted on Truth Social this past Wednesday.
“I like President XI of China, always have, and always will,” Trump stated. “But he is VERY TOUGH, AND EXTREMELY HARD TO MAKE A DEAL WITH!!!”
This declaration came after reports suggested that Trump and Xi might have a conversation “this week,” according to a senior White House official who spoke to a news agency on Monday under the condition of anonymity.
Although the exact timing remains unclear, both parties are anticipated to engage in direct discussions “very soon,” the official added.
These potential negotiations arise amid escalating strains concerning a trade deal finalized in Geneva on May 12. As part of that agreement, the US and China consented to pause most tariffs for 90 days and reverse certain restrictions imposed since early April.
Since then, both sides have accused one another of breaching the agreement’s terms.
Trump has asserted that China did not honor the deal, while Beijing dismissed these accusations as “groundless” on Monday, warning of robust retaliatory actions to safeguard its economic interests.
