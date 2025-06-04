403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
The Integrated Transport Centre Announces Service Timings During the Eid Al-Adha Holiday 1446 AH (2025)
(MENAFN- ITC Media) Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, 4June 2025 – The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has announced the operating hours of its Customer Happiness Centres, public bus services, and driver and vehicle licensing service centres during the Eid Al-Adha holiday, which will take place from Thursday, 5 June to Sunday, 8 June 2025.
Customer Happiness Centres
The ITC has stated that Customer Happiness Centres across the Abu Dhabi Emirate will be closed during the Eid holiday and will resume operations on Monday, 9 June 2025. However, customers may continue accessing services through various digital platforms, including the official website , "Darbi" mobile application, the "TAMM" government services platform, and by contacting the Department of Municipalities and Transport’s Support Centre at 800850 or the Taxi Service Call Centre at 600535353, available 24/7.
Public Transport Services
Regarding public bus services in Abu Dhabi during the holiday, the ITC has confirmed that bus services will operate according to the weekend and public holiday schedule, with additional trips on regional and intercity routes.
The Abu Dhabi Link service will continue to operate as usual, from 6:00 AM to 11:00 PM. Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi Express bus service will be available from 6:00 AM until midnight.
For detailed public bus schedules, visit , contact 800850, or use the "Darbi" mobile application and Google Maps.
Driver and Vehicle Licensing Services
Driver and vehicle licensing services will be available at several centres during the Eid holiday as per the following schedule:
Light Vehicle Inspection Stations
Location Working Hours Days
Al Salama Building – Abu Dhabi 24 Hours All week
Al Salama Building – Falaj Hazza (Al Ain)
Al Salama Building – Al Bateen (Al Ain) 2:00 PM - 10:00 PM The second and third days of the Eid holiday
Al Salama Building – Motor World (Abu Dhabi)
Madinat Zayed – Al Dhafra
Rahayel City 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM The second and third days of the Eid holiday
Heavy Vehicle Inspection Stations – Aman
Location Working Hours Days
Mussafah Vehicle Inspection Centre – Aman (Abu Dhabi) 10:00 AM – 10:00 PM The second and third days of the Eid holiday
Mazyad Vehicle Inspection Centre – Aman (Al Ain)
Madinat Zayed Vehicle Inspection Centre – Aman (Al Dhafra)
Taresh and Insurance Offices
Centre Location Working Hours Days
Taresh Offices Al Salama Building – Abu Dhabi 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM The second and third days of the Eid holiday
Motor World – Al Shamkha
Taresh Office – Rahayel City
Falaj Hazza – Al Ain
Insurance Offices Al Salama Building – Abu Dhabi
Motor World – Al Shamkha
Centre Working Hours Days
Al Salama Building – Abu Dhabi 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM The second and third days of the Eid holiday
Madinat Zayed – Al Dhafra
Motor World – Al Shamkha 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Rahayel City Factory
Industrial Area – Al Ain
Falaj Hazza – Al Ain
Emirates Plate Advertising & Signage
Customer Happiness Centres
The ITC has stated that Customer Happiness Centres across the Abu Dhabi Emirate will be closed during the Eid holiday and will resume operations on Monday, 9 June 2025. However, customers may continue accessing services through various digital platforms, including the official website , "Darbi" mobile application, the "TAMM" government services platform, and by contacting the Department of Municipalities and Transport’s Support Centre at 800850 or the Taxi Service Call Centre at 600535353, available 24/7.
Public Transport Services
Regarding public bus services in Abu Dhabi during the holiday, the ITC has confirmed that bus services will operate according to the weekend and public holiday schedule, with additional trips on regional and intercity routes.
The Abu Dhabi Link service will continue to operate as usual, from 6:00 AM to 11:00 PM. Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi Express bus service will be available from 6:00 AM until midnight.
For detailed public bus schedules, visit , contact 800850, or use the "Darbi" mobile application and Google Maps.
Driver and Vehicle Licensing Services
Driver and vehicle licensing services will be available at several centres during the Eid holiday as per the following schedule:
Light Vehicle Inspection Stations
Location Working Hours Days
Al Salama Building – Abu Dhabi 24 Hours All week
Al Salama Building – Falaj Hazza (Al Ain)
Al Salama Building – Al Bateen (Al Ain) 2:00 PM - 10:00 PM The second and third days of the Eid holiday
Al Salama Building – Motor World (Abu Dhabi)
Madinat Zayed – Al Dhafra
Rahayel City 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM The second and third days of the Eid holiday
Heavy Vehicle Inspection Stations – Aman
Location Working Hours Days
Mussafah Vehicle Inspection Centre – Aman (Abu Dhabi) 10:00 AM – 10:00 PM The second and third days of the Eid holiday
Mazyad Vehicle Inspection Centre – Aman (Al Ain)
Madinat Zayed Vehicle Inspection Centre – Aman (Al Dhafra)
Taresh and Insurance Offices
Centre Location Working Hours Days
Taresh Offices Al Salama Building – Abu Dhabi 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM The second and third days of the Eid holiday
Motor World – Al Shamkha
Taresh Office – Rahayel City
Falaj Hazza – Al Ain
Insurance Offices Al Salama Building – Abu Dhabi
Motor World – Al Shamkha
Centre Working Hours Days
Al Salama Building – Abu Dhabi 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM The second and third days of the Eid holiday
Madinat Zayed – Al Dhafra
Motor World – Al Shamkha 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Rahayel City Factory
Industrial Area – Al Ain
Falaj Hazza – Al Ain
Emirates Plate Advertising & Signage
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment