Construction Lubricants Market to Hit $11.9 Billion by 2030, Driven by Equipment Automation and Infrastructure Growth
(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) According to the latest market research study published by P&S Intelligence, the construction lubricants market is poised for steady growth, projected to expand from USD 9.5 billion in 2024 to USD 11.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. This upward trajectory is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of process automation solutions within the construction industry and the escalating demand for construction equipment.
A significant factor contributing to this growth is the heightened emphasis on equipment efficiency and longevity. Proper lubrication plays a crucial role in reducing wear and tear, minimizing friction, and enhancing overall equipment performance, thereby ensuring timely project completion and profitability. Additionally, the industry's shift towards automation necessitates robust lubrication solutions to accommodate the constant motion and increased loads on mechanical components.
Key Insights
Segmentation Analysis:
• Base Oil: Mineral oil-based lubricants dominated the market in 2022, accounting for approximately 70% share. Their low cost and wide accessibility make them a preferred choice for various construction equipment, including excavators, bulldozers, cranes, and loaders.
• Type: Hydraulic fluids are expected to witness the fastest growth, driven by the surge in construction activities where they are extensively used in machinery like excavators, loaders, and bulldozers. The development of eco-friendly hydraulic fluids further propels this segment.
• Equipment: Earthmoving equipment held the largest market share in 2022, at 55%. The increasing use of such machinery for tasks like digging, grading, and excavation underscores the demand for reliable lubricants to ensure optimal performance and longevity.
Regional and Geographical Trends:
• Asia-Pacific: This region led the market with around 50% share in 2022, attributed to the rise in construction activities and infrastructure development in countries like China, Japan, and India.
• North America: Projected to be the fastest-growing region, driven by ongoing construction projects and stringent policies promoting sustainable and safe building operations, thereby increasing the demand for effective lubricants.
Technological Advancements Shaping the Market:
• The construction industry's evolution has led to the development of specialized lubricants tailored for compact machines, such as wire rope lubricants and tunnel boring machine lubricants. These innovations aim to provide improved performance, durability, and sustainability.
• The integration of centralized and autonomous lubrication systems, along with real-time monitoring, enhances lubrication efficiency and reduces the need for manual interventions, aligning with the industry's move towards automation.
Competitive Dynamics and Major Players:
• The market is characterized by the presence of key players like Shell PLC, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Chevron Corporation, TotalEnergies SE, BP plc, and FUCHS Petrolub SE. These companies are focusing on developing high-performance lubricants that offer superior wear protection, higher fuel efficiency, and compliance with environmental regulations.
• The trend towards renting construction equipment necessitates regular maintenance, including lubrication, thereby increasing the demand for high-quality lubricants to ensure equipment longevity and optimal performance.
Emerging Opportunities:
• The growing emphasis on sustainability and environmental regulations is driving the demand for biodegradable and eco-friendly lubricants, especially in regions like Europe. This shift presents opportunities for manufacturers to innovate and cater to the evolving preferences of construction firms aiming to reduce their environmental footprint.
