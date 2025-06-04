Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran’s Supreme Leader Defies U.S., Pledges to Continue Nuclear Enrichment

2025-06-04 05:26:22
(MENAFN) Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei firmly rejected on Wednesday the United States’ demands to cease nuclear enrichment, declaring the process indispensable to Tehran’s nuclear program.

Speaking at a ceremony in Tehran commemorating the 36th anniversary of Ayatollah Khomeini’s death, the architect of the Islamic Republic, Khamenei asserted that the US “can’t do anything” about Iran’s nuclear activities.

He accused Washington of demanding that Iran abandon its nuclear industry entirely, leaving the country reliant on the US for its energy needs.

“Our response to America’s nonsense is clear: they cannot do anything about this,” Khamenei declared, dismissing calls to halt uranium enrichment altogether.

Since last month, indirect nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington have taken place over five rounds in Muscat and Rome, with Oman acting as mediator. Although both sides have reported incremental progress, no decisive breakthrough has been reached.

The US insistence on dismantling Iran’s uranium enrichment program remains a major obstacle. Iranian officials, including Foreign Minister and lead negotiator Abbas Araghchi, have repeatedly described this demand as “non-negotiable.”

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump reinforced his administration’s tough stance on Iran’s nuclear ambitions via social media.

"The AUTOPEN should have stopped Iran a long time ago from 'enriching.' Under our potential Agreement — WE WILL NOT ALLOW ANY ENRICHMENT OF URANIUM," Trump wrote.

His remarks followed a recent delivery by Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi of what Araghchi referred to as “elements of a US proposal” intended to finalize a nuclear deal, though the specifics remain undisclosed.

