SYNC ROBOTIC Launches AI Robot Platform In Taiwan, Pioneering Physical AI In Smart Security And Inspection

MENAFN - PR Newswire) SYNC ROBOTIC's platform combines advanced hardware with reinforcement learning, integrating technologies such as speech and visual recognition, vision-language models (VLM), simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM ), path planning, and human-aware obstacle avoidance. The solution enables high-performance autonomous patrols in various environments such as commercial buildings, retail complexes, factories, and public infrastructure, providing a safer, more efficient approach to security management.

"The 'AI Robot Platform' solution represents a major leap for SYNC ROBOTIC in the realm of Physical AI, and a strategic milestone for Foxlink Group's evolution into smart manufacturing and services," said Freddy Kuo, Chairman of SYNC ROBOTIC. "We're not just building innovative security solutions. We're creating a secure, intelligent, and reliable robotic service foundation that empowers industries worldwide, boosting efficiency and minimizing risk while unlocking new commercial value."

The demand for AI-powered robots in security and inspection is rapidly growing, driven by automation, intelligence, and labor efficiency. Market Research Future predicts the global inspection robot market will grow from US$4 billion in 2024 to nearly US$20 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 16.8%.

SYNC ROBOTIC's platform is Taiwan's first AI robot solution tailored for autonomous security patrols, operating 24/7 in high-risk or unattended environments. Equipped with precision sensors and advanced AI algorithms, it delivers real-time situational awareness, anomaly detection, and automatic alerts, enabling swift, autonomous responses with minimal human intervention.

The solution adopts the NVIDIA Isaac GR00T N1 model to drive robot development, equipping the robots with efficient edge computing and real-time decision-making capabilities.

The system supports versatile robotic forms such as quadrupeds, humanoids, or drones, performing round-the-clock patrols with autonomous navigation, recharging, and anomaly detection. Equipped with modular sensors and advanced AI, the robots can detect events like intrusions or fires and trigger real-time alerts, minimizing human exposure to hazardous environments.

Initial deployments have demonstrated the solution can triple inspection coverage while minimizing human exposure to high-risk environments. For example, in offshore wind farms, AI-powered quadruped robots can reduce the need for workers to travel at sea, improving both safety and efficiency.

SYNC ROBOTIC plans to scale globally, beginning with the U.S. market via Foxlink's security brand Luminys. Future applications will extend to smart manufacturing, climate modeling, media production, and customer service, positioning Taiwan as a key force in the global AI and automation ecosystem.

SOURCE SYNC ROBOTIC