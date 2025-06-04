Settlement Announcement For HFF Bonds

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) It is hereby announced that the IL Fund, as issuer of the bonds HFF150434 and HFF150644, has decided to exercise the right to settlement pursuant to item (i) of Article 7.A of the terms and conditions of the bonds, as provisionally adopted by resolution of the bondholders' meeting held on 10 April 2025.

The bonds settlement will take place on 12 June 2025, with payment for the notes to be made through the transfer of the assets specified in the resolution proposed at the meeting. Further information on the valuation of settlement assets will be published prior to settlement.

Settlement will be made with the holders of the bonds as registered with the securities depository at the end of day 3 June 2025. Attention is drawn to the fact that in the event of a transfer of ownership after that date, these rights will not be transferred with the bonds and the settlement assets will be delivered in accordance with the terms and conditions, exclusively to the person recorded as holder on the specified date.