Settlement Announcement For HFF Bonds
The bonds settlement will take place on 12 June 2025, with payment for the notes to be made through the transfer of the assets specified in the resolution proposed at the meeting. Further information on the valuation of settlement assets will be published prior to settlement.
Settlement will be made with the holders of the bonds as registered with the securities depository at the end of day 3 June 2025. Attention is drawn to the fact that in the event of a transfer of ownership after that date, these rights will not be transferred with the bonds and the settlement assets will be delivered in accordance with the terms and conditions, exclusively to the person recorded as holder on the specified date.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- Bitget Announces Support For Tether (USDT) On The KAIA Network
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment