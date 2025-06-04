Indonesia cements its position as China's top ASEAN partner with USD147.8B bilateral trade in 2024, strengthened by a historic Yuan-Rupiah currency pact.

With bilateral trade projected to hit USD160B in 2025, Indonesia's Yuan-Rupiah pact with China for de-dollarisation and reshapes ASEAN's financial future.

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As one of China's largest ASEAN trading partners, with bilateral commerce reaching USD147.80 billion in 2024, which brings a 6.1% YoY increment, Indonesia has solidified its Bilateral ties with China (Data Source: Global Times). During Chinese Premier Li Qiang's state visit ahead of the Summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC), and the People's Republic of China (ASEAN-GCC-China Summit), the two nations inked four new Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs)-most critically, an upgraded Local Currency Settlement (LCS) pact between Bank Indonesia (BI) and the People's Bank of China (PBOC) (source: Antara News). EBC Financial Group (EBC) examines how this financial MoU redefines Indonesia's economic resilience and signals a strategic shift in emerging-market (EM) alliances.

Sectoral Wins: The Foundation for Deeper Ties

The bilateral accords signed on 25 May 2025 lay a solid foundation for Indonesia's deeper engagement with China across multiple economic sectors, directly supporting the LCS framework. In trade and tourism, Indonesia anticipates welcoming nearly 2 million Chinese visitors in 2025 through streamlined visa policies and improved payment systems (Data Source: Bloomberg Technoz). This tourism expansion aligns with significant supply chain developments, including a USD5 billion commitment for twin industrial park development that will generate over 100,000 jobs at projects linking Fujian and Batang Special Economic Zone (SEZ). Beyond trade, the agreements foster soft power through joint TB vaccine research and Antara-Xinhua media collaboration, strengthening people-to-people connections.

The LCS Breakthrough: Financial Sovereignty in Action

The BI-PBOC agreement expands direct Rupiah-Yuan use to capital accounts transactions, comes with three strategic advantages. First, it creates a powerful trade shield - with bilateral commerce reaching USD147.80 billion in 2024 that brings a 6.1% YoY increase and is projected to exceed USD160 billion in 2025 as Indonesia solidifies its rank as one of China's biggest ASEAN partners, among Vietnam and Malaysia. The LCS framework eliminates costly USD conversions for Indonesian exporters of key commodities like palm oil and nickel. Second, it provides BI with better rate cut buffer by leveraging the 5.3% of reserves already held in Yuan, the central bank gets more flexibility to ease policy without destabilising the Rupiah. Lastly, this breakthrough unlocks strategic BRICS+ initiatives, granting Indonesia access to New Development Bank (NDB) funding that could accelerate President Prabowo's ambitious USD20 billion infrastructure agenda while reducing reliance on dollar-denominated debt.

"This isn't just about cutting transaction fees-it's a recalibration of Indonesia's financial DNA," says David Barrett, CEO of EBC Financial Group (UK) Ltd. "By enabling Yuan-backed trade and investment flows, BI is building a hedge against Fed policy shocks.”

ASEAN's New Template: Unity Amid Global Realignments

Indonesia's recent currency pact mirrors regional momentum, with China-ASEAN trade surged to 2.38 trillion Yuan (approximately USD330B) where the combined trade from January until April 2025, shows a 9.2% YoY increment. The upgraded China-ASEAN Free Trade Area (CAFTA) 3.0 underscores a commitment to deeper economic integration, encompassing sectors like digital and green economies. This development offers ASEAN nations alternative trade pathways amid global uncertainties. Furthermore, the ASEAN-GCC-China Summit in Kuala Lumpur highlighted the regions' intent to bolster economic ties and explore diversified financial collaborations. While not explicitly a "post-dollar" strategy, the summit signifies a collective move towards more resilient and diversified economic partnerships. As Barrett notes, "Indonesia is crafting a blueprint for monetary diversification. The Local Currency Settlement (LCS) deal illustrates how mid-sized economies can reduce overreliance on a single dominant currency, balancing regional cohesion with global standards."

About EBC Financial Group

Founded in London's esteemed financial district, EBC Financial Group (EBC) is a global brand known for its expertise in financial brokerage and asset management. Through its regulated entities operating across major financial jurisdictions-including the UK, Australia, the Cayman Islands, Mauritius, and others-EBC enables retail, professional, and institutional investors to access a wide range of global markets and trading opportunities, including currencies, commodities, shares, and indices.

Recognised with multiple awards, EBC is committed to upholding ethical standards and these subsidiaries are licensed and regulated within their respective jurisdictions. EBC Financial Group (UK) Limited is regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA); EBC Financial Group (Cayman) Limited is regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA); EBC Financial Group (Australia) Pty Ltd, and EBC Asset Management Pty Ltd are regulated by Australia's Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC); EBC Financial (MU) Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Commission Mauritius (FSC).

At the core of EBC are a team of industry veterans with over 40 years of experience in major financial institutions. Having navigated key economic cycles from the Plaza Accord and 2015 Swiss franc crisis to the market upheavals of the COVID-19 pandemic. We foster a culture where integrity, respect, and client asset security are paramount, ensuring that every investor relationship is handled with the utmost seriousness it deserves.

As the Official Foreign Exchange Partner of FC Barcelona, EBC provides specialised services across Asia, LATAM, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. Through its partnership with the UN Foundation and United to Beat Malaria, the company contributes to global health initiatives. EBC also supports the 'What Economists Really Do' public engagement series by Oxford University's Department of Economics, helping to demystify economics and its application to major societal challenges, fostering greater public understanding and dialogue.

