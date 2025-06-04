Naz Al-Khudairi Joins Ingenuity Trading To Lead The Future Of Institutional Execution

Karthik Teki, CEO, Ingenuity Trading

Accomplished Wall Street Leader Steps In to Power the Next-Generation of Institutional Trading Performance

- Naz Al-KhudairiNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ingenuity Trading , a fintech platform redefining electronic trade execution, announces that industry veteran Naz Al-Khudairi has joined as Operating Partner. Working alongside Co-Founders, Pallav Chhaochhria and Karthik Teki , and Operating Partner, Nikhil Sudan, Naz will help guide the firm's strategic growth initiatives as it brings advanced algorithmic execution and AI capabilities to institutional investors.Naz has a 25-year track record in building and leading world-class multi-asset class electronic execution platforms. He spearheaded the development of Credit Suisse's top-ranked AES cross-asset platform and the global rebuild of BARX at Barclays - driving innovation across multiple asset classes for institutional clients.His prior roles include:●Global Head of Markets Electronic Trading, Barclays●Global Head of Markets Electronic Trading, Credit Suisse“I'm thrilled to partner with Karthik and Pallav at Ingenuity Trading,” said Naz Al-Khudairi.“By combining AI with a truly multi-asset platform, Ingenuity has created a uniquely powerful offering - enabling traders to elevate their pre- and post-trade productivity through real-time analytics and AI-driven insights.”“Traders shouldn't have to fight their tools,” added Karthik Teki, Co-founder and CEO.“Ingenuity changes that - we've built a unified platform that works the same across asset classes and geographies - minimizing friction, reducing errors, and lowering total execution costs."“Ingenuity's AI-powered trading platform and intelligent execution algos are built for high performance and ultra-low latency- leveraging sophisticated models on top-tier trading infrastructure. Our multi-asset architecture is a structural advantage that streamlines execution, cuts platform costs, and unlocks real savings for institutional clients,” said Pallav Chhaochhria, Co-founder and President.About Ingenuity Trading:Ingenuity Trading is a FinTech company transforming institutional execution through a next-generation trading platform powered by AI Agents and intelligent algorithmic strategies. Built from the ground up as a unified, multi-asset system, Ingenuity eliminates the complexity of fragmented workflows-enabling clients to trade equities, futures, FX, and more with consistency, precision, and speed.The platform combines real-time analytics, AI-driven insights, and ultra-low-latency infrastructure to help institutional traders optimize execution and reduce costs. Ingenuity delivers a consistent experience for sales traders, PMs, and quants across asset classes, geographies, and trading styles-unlocking new levels of productivity and control.Visit: /Contact: ...ing

