Covid-19 Cases In Gujarat Cross 460 Mark: Ahmedabad Sees Fourfold Rise In A Week

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, June 4 (IANS) Gujarat recorded 64 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 461.

Of the 461 active cases, only 20 patients are currently undergoing treatment in hospitals, while 441 are recovering at home.

Ahmedabad remains the worst-affected district with 241 active cases - more than half of the state's total - marking a fourfold rise from just 76 cases a week ago.

A 37-year-old woman was admitted to Asarwa Civil Hospital on Tuesday, where four patients are currently receiving care, including two men, a woman, and an eight-month-old baby girl. In the last 24 hours, 64 new cases were reported across Gujarat, while 36 patients recovered. Since January 1, 2025, a total of 156 patients have recovered statewide. Nationally, Gujarat ranks third in active cases behind Kerala (1,416) and Maharashtra (494), followed by Delhi (393) and West Bengal (372).

Gujarat currently accounts for 10 per cent of the country's active Covid-19 cases.

Sources in the state Health Department indicate that most Covid-19 patients are being treated at home with mild symptoms. Hospitalisation is primarily reserved for patients with severe symptoms and existing co-morbidities.

In response to the recent spike in Covid-19 cases, the Gujarat government has intensified its preparedness to manage a potential surge.

Health authorities have been instructed to remain on high alert, especially in urban centres like Ahmedabad, where the majority of cases are concentrated.

The state has ramped up testing and is monitoring clusters through local health surveillance teams.

Rapid response teams have been activated in districts with rising numbers, and hospitals have been directed to keep isolation wards ready.

The state government is focusing on home-based care for patients with mild symptoms, ensuring timely teleconsultation services and medicine kits.

Civil hospitals and district health centres have been directed to keep oxygen beds and ICUs in readiness for emergency needs, especially for patients with co-morbidities.

In addition, awareness campaigns have been relaunched in both urban and rural areas, urging citizens to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, such as mask-wearing in crowded places and avoiding unnecessary gatherings. Coordination with municipal bodies has been strengthened for contact tracing, sanitisation drives, and public communication.