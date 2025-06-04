R. Madhavan Calls Kajol 'Big Prankster', Actress Says It's Ajay Devgn

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Actress Kajol, who will next be seen in the upcoming film“Maa”, corrected actor R. Madhavan that she is not a“big prankster” and it's her actor-filmmaker husband Ajay Devgn.

On Wednesday, the makers of the film took to YouTube and dropped a video, where Kajol and Madhavan were seen having a conversation about the film, which is scheduled to release on June 27.

In the video, Madhavan was seen telling Kajol:“Everyone knows that you're a big prankster.”

Denying the hilarious claim, Kajol said:“No, you're mistaking me for Ajay Devgn. Not at all.”

Madhavan asked Kajol if she is the serious kind on the set, to which Kajol responded that she is“ very serious on set” and then added with a laugh that she is“kind and humble on set.”

Madhavan then asked Kajol if she has“ever scared a director out of your kindness and humility by completely memorising all your lines and all the other characters' lines, going completely prepared and sitting there stoically and waiting for the shot?”

Kajol said:“Never would I do that to myself. I never do it to myself. If you want to scare the director, there are many other things to scare him. But, no.”

The actress turned the same question to Madhavan and said:“You are also a very, very prepared actor, as we know. I mean, you've brought a box of ladoos early in the morning to scare the director on set.”

Madhavan said:“Nobody has touched it, I know. I want to tell you that. I've to change my strategy right now, right? I'll have to change the ladoos. I'll bring barfi next time. But...improvisations are necessary sometimes.”

Asked if he is one of those people who does not believe in a script, Madhavan said:“The lines are written, but we'll do whatever needs to be done......”

Kajol asked:“And you don't interfere?”

“I mean, I fight a lot before reaching the set... With the director and everything. Whatever arguments, whatever takes place.”

Kajol then asked:“So, you've decided that you're going to fight with everybody before...”

To which, he said:“Yes, before and for the sake of the film. But, on the set, I've learned from Ajay sir and everybody... ...that you have to have only one director. So, put your argument vehemently. Then, I'll do whatever he says.”

“Maa” is directed by Vishal Furia, who has previously helmed movies such as“Chhorii” and“Chorii 2.” The movie is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande. The film reportedly also stars Indraneil Sengupta, Ronit Roy and Jitin Gulati.

"Maa" is about a woman going lengths to protect her daughter from evil. Other details about the film are under the wraps.