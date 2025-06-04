Public Prosecution Office Hours For Eid Al Adha Announced
Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Public Prosecution has announced the working hours and locations for its offices for the Eid Al Adha holiday.
The Public Prosecution main building will be open exclusively in the afternoons from 6pm to 10pm from June 5, 2025 till June 9, 2025.
The Residence Affairs prosecution will be open during the same hours.
The Judgment Enforcement Office located in the departure hall of the Hamad International Airport (Prosecution of Judgment Execution and Cheques) will be offering a 24-hour service.
Electronic Services can be accessed on the website here
