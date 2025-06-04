403
123Rd AAFT Festival Of Short Digital Films Inaugurated At Marwah Studios
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: A remarkable milestone was celebrated at Marwah Studios, Film City Noida, with the grand inauguration of the 123rd AAFT Festival of Short Digital Films, a legacy initiative that continues to empower young filmmakers and promote cinematic creativity globally.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder-President of Marwah Studios and Chancellor of AAFT University of Media and Arts, expressed pride in the festival's enduring impact.“We are proud to have broken our own record with the 123rd edition of this unique festival, where more than 3,500 directors and 15,000 technicians from over 100 countries have been given the golden opportunity to present their debut films. This platform has become a global landmark in short digital filmmaking,” said Dr. Marwah during the inaugural ceremony.
The event was graced by H.E. Fernando Bucheli, Ambassador of Ecuador to India, as the Chief Guest, who applauded AAFT's role in fostering international cultural exchange through cinema.“Platforms like these not only showcase emerging talent but also strengthen the bonds between nations through the power of storytelling,” he stated.
Renowned documentary filmmaker, photographer, and writer Shivani Pandey commended the festival's role in encouraging new voices in visual storytelling, emphasizing the importance of grassroots platforms in nurturing authentic content.
Mahalaxmi Mishra, Coordinator of the Indo Cambodia Film and Cultural Forum of ICMEI, highlighted the cultural diplomacy initiatives tied to the festival, stressing how it continues to bridge global communities through film.
Adding an international legal perspective, Dr. Srinivas Rao Kaveti from the USA, a distinguished lawyer and guest of honor, spoke about the significance of intellectual property protection in the digital age and its relevance to emerging filmmakers.
The 123rd AAFT Festival once again reaffirmed its place as a dynamic platform for innovation, collaboration, and cinematic excellence-an inspiring space where creativity meets global opportunity.
