Micron Ships Worlds First 1 (1-Gamma)-Based LPDDR5X, Enabling Rich Mobile AI Experiences
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bangalore, India, June 4, 2025: Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), announced today that it is shipping qualification samples of the worlds first 1 (1-gamma) node-based low-power double data rate 5X (LPDDR5X) memory, designed to accelerate AI applications on flagship smartphones. Delivering the industrys fastest LPDDR5X speed grade of 10.7 gigabits per second (Gbps), combined with up to a 20% power savings,[1] Micron LPDDR5X transforms smartphones with faster, smoother mobile experiences and longer battery life even when executing data-intensive workloads such as AI-powered translation or image generation.
To meet the industrys increasing demand for compact solutions for next-generation smartphone designs, Microns engineers have shrunk the LPDDR5X package size to offer the industrys thinnest package of 0.61 millimeters,[2] making it 6% thinner compared to competitive offerings,[3] and representing a 14% height reduction from the previous generation.[4] The small form factor unlocks more possibilities for smartphone manufacturers to design ultrathin or foldable smartphones.
\"Micron\'s 1-gamma node-based LPDDR5X memory is a game-changer for the mobile industry, said Mark Montierth, corporate vice president and general manager of Microns Mobile and Client Business Unit. This breakthrough technology delivers lightning-fast speeds and remarkable power efficiency all within the industrys thinnest LPDDR5X package paving the way for exciting new smartphone designs. This solution demonstrates our commitment to empowering the ecosystem to create extraordinary mobile experiences.\"
The companys 1-based LPDDR5X enables dramatic leaps in performance for mobile users by enabling faster AI insights. For example, Micron evaluated mobile AI response times from large language model Llama 2, based on 1 LPDDR5Xs 10.7 Gbps bandwidth compared to 1 (1-beta) LPDDR5Xs 7.5 Gbps bandwidth,[5] finding:
Responses are 30% faster when asking for location-based restaurant recommendations.
Results are more than 50% faster when translating a voice inquiry in English to text in Spanish to ask for directions.
Responses can be up to 25% faster when requesting car purchase recommendations based on vehicle type, affordability and certain infotainment and safety features.[6]
Now ramping in Microns mobile portfolio, Microns 1-based LPDDR5X is the companys first mobile solution to leverage advanced EUV lithography providing customers with early access to the latest performance and power efficiency advancements, based on the industrys most advanced memory node technology. This milestone builds on Microns February sampling of 1-based DDR5 memory for next-generation CPUs in the data center and client segments. Micron\'s optimized 1 DRAM node leverages CMOS[7] advancements like next-generation high-K metal gate technology for improved transistor performance and incorporates leading-edge EUV lithography for enhanced bit density.
As energy-intensive mobile AI workloads are increasingly processed on-device rather than only in the cloud, low-power chips are crucial for devices like smartphones, tablets and laptops, which need to conserve power while performing AI computations.
Microns 1-based LPDDR5Xs significant 20% power savings will allow mobile users to enjoy their favorite AI applications, games and video content longer on a single charge. In addition, as AI intensifies the need for powerful, energy-efficient compute, data center servers, intelligent vehicles and AI PCs may also increasingly adopt LPDDR5X for its unique blend of optimized power efficiency and high performance.
Micron is currently sampling 1-based LPDDR5X 16 gigabyte (GB) products to select partners and will offer a wide range of capacities from 8GB to 32GB for use in 2026 flagship smartphones.
Additional Resources
Mobile solutions page: Mobile Memory and Storage for Phones
Product page: LPDDR5X
Technology page: 1-Gamma DRAM technology
About Micron Technology, Inc.
We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND and NOR memory and storage products through our Micron Hand Crucial brands. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and compute-intensive applications that unleash opportunities from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.
2025 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Information, products, and/or specifications are subject to change without notice. Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
