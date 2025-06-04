Departing Chinese Ambassador Hails 'Steadily Developing' Ties With Jordan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 4 (Petra) – China's Ambassador to Amman, Chen Chuandong, has affirmed that relations between China and Jordan are witnessing steady development based on mutual respect and shared benefits across all fields.Speaking at a farewell reception Tuesday evening to mark the end of his diplomatic mission in the Kingdom, the ambassador praised Jordan, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, as an "oasis of security and stability" in the Middle East.He commended the nation for overcoming numerous challenges and for its confident and optimistic pursuit of development and modernization.He highlighted the alignment of both nations on several regional and international issues, particularly their shared support for a just, two-state solution to the Palestinian cause and their cooperation in delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza.Ambassador Chen noted the significant growth in economic partnership, pointing out that bilateral trade soared to $537 million in 2024, marking a 21% year-on-year increase from $360 million in 2020.He cited major projects, including a "Belt and Road" initiative memorandum signed this year, Chinese firms becoming the largest shareholder in the Arab Potash Company boosting its output and contributing to China's food security and extensive investments in Jordan's solar and wind energy sectors, which have created numerous jobs and supported the Kingdom's green transition.Cultural and educational ties have also flourished. "Chinese troupes have participated in the Jerash Festival for consecutive years, and events like 'Tea for Harmony,' food festivals, and anime screenings have been widely embraced by our Jordanian friends," Chen said.He added that approximately 600 Jordanians are studying Chinese, while 500 Chinese students are studying Arabic in Jordan, and the embassy provided training in China for nearly 600 Jordanians last year.Marking the 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership between the two countries, the ambassador expressed his optimism for a brighter future and a broader scope for bilateral relations.He concluded by extending his sincere gratitude to all Jordanian entities for the cooperation he received, which ensured the success of his mission and the strengthening of ties between the two friendly nations.