President Ilham Aliyev Allocates Funding For Highway Overhaul In Guba District - Decree
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.
According to the decree, the mentioned sum was allocated to the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads for the overhaul of the above highway.
The Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan must provide financing in the amount specified in Part 1 of this decree.
The Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan must allocate the necessary financial resources for the continuation of the major repair of the highway specified in Part 1 of this decree in the allocation of state capital investment expenses in the draft state budget of Azerbaijan for 2026.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has to resolve the issues arising from this decree.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Rhuna Brings Next-Gen AI & Blockchain Event Infrastructure To Aptos Network
- Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment